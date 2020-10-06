Ski & Snowboard Club Vail offering development programs

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail (SSCV) is offering an array of season long part-time development level programs this winter to youngsters starting as young as age 6 in Alpine, freeskiing, mogul, Nordic, and snowboard alongside its full-time programs.

Being a part of one of these programs has become more financially accessible than ever through the commitment of SSCV and Alpine Bank.

A highlight of Alpine Bank’s newly inked multi-year sponsorship with Ski & Snowboard Club Vail is its commitment of dollars to help fund financial aid for SSCV athletes.

“Ski & Snowboard Club Vail and Alpine Bank share a core belief that no child should be restricted from participating with the club for financial reasons,” said John Goss, Alpine Bank vice president. “Encouraging and supporting all local youth’s access to outdoor activity and sport whether in a season long full-time or part-time program under the mentorship of SSCV’s professional coaching staff is critical now more than ever for their physical and mental well-being.”

SSCV Executive Director Kirk Dwyer echoed these sentiments saying, “SSCV has increased its financial aid fund by 50% over last season in the midst of this economic downturn, for a total of $378,000. With financial aid available for up to 75% of program fees based on need, SSCV’s entry level season long programs may start as low as $598 for the Future Stars one day ski program (ages 6-9) and $230 for the Future Stars Nordic one day program (ages 5-11), providing an affordable opportunity for children to remain active and engaged in these unprecedented times in a healthy, supportive outdoor setting.”

Dwyer continued, “Alpine Bank’s generosity continues to have a significant impact on SSCV’s ability to provide the level of quality commensurate to the needs and goals of all our athletes so they can achieve their personal goals to become the best they can be, something at the core of our mission.”

For more information on SSCV snow sports programs as well as to enroll and apply for financial aid by the Oct. 15 deadline contact sschmidt@skiclubvail.org or visit http://www.skiclubvail.org.