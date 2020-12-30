Ski & Snowboard Club Vail partners with Environmental Applied Technology Corporation to battle spread of COVID-19

In alignment with its efforts in guarding against the exposure to and spread of COVID-19, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail has entered into a long-term partnership with Environmental Applied Technology Corporation as its exclusive supplier of hand sanitizer and multi-surface cleaning products.

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail athletes will have the U.S. manufactured, 80% ethyl alcohol and Food and Drug Administration approved products available at no charge for the next three years.

“We are extremely appreciative of this very synergistic relationship with Environmental Applied Technology Corporation as well as their commitment to making the Club a philanthropic priority during these unprecedented times,” said SSCV Executive Director Kirk Dwyer in a news release. “Knowing that we have access to these products to battle the spread of COVID-19 protects the SSCV community, and in turn the community-at-large, which is of utmost importance to us. Our primary goal as an organization this season is to provide the youth of the Vail Valley with a healthy, outdoor, socially distanced environment where they can pursue their passion for snow sports and reap the benefits of the ensuing life lessons while fulfilling an inherent need for these youngsters to have meaningful connections in an otherwise isolating time.”

“In alignment with our corporate mission to create a more sustainable, environmental and healthy global future, we could not be prouder to support the Ski & Snowboard Club Vail community, and in turn the community-at-large, in remaining healthy through product donations to SSCV,” said Andrew Soulakis, Environmental Applied Technology Corporation and Clean Supply Co chief executive officer. “As the parent of two SSCV athletes, I rest easier knowing that not only my children, but those around them while at SSCV, have this added level of protection against COVID-19 through the use of our Clean Supply products. We are also thrilled to support SSCV’s mission which benefits the youth of our community long after their years at SSCV by donating to the SSCV Annual Campaign.”