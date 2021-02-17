Ski & Snowboard Club Vail Patio Sponsors support safe outdoor space for local youth

Eagle Orthodontics, owned by Ski & Snowboard Club Vail parents Dr. de la Cruz and Dr. Roden-Johnson, and the Wicks, another SSCV family, are Ski & Snowboard Club Vail patio sponsors. Their children, the Wick brothers in the rear and the Roden-Johnson brothers in front, took a moment for a quick photo on the SSCV clubhouse patio outdoor space.



Donors come forward

At a time when the utilization of socially-distanced outdoor space by local businesses and non-profits is instrumental to the health and safety of their customers/members and the greater Vail Valley community, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail is no exception.

The SSCV clubhouse patio quickly became a resource for the club as did its newly acquired patio sponsors.

Eagle Orthodontics (owned by SSCV parents Dr. de la Cruz and Dr. Roden-Johnson) and the Wicks, another SSCV family, generously stepped forward after Ski & Snowboard Club Vail made the decision this fall to minimize the risk of indoor exposure to COVID-19, by keeping its new clubhouse closed to the general membership.

The proceeds from this three-year sponsorship arrangement with SSCV will be used to support SSCV athletes, including the purchase of outdoor patio chairs available for SSCV athletes to distance socially on the patio for a variety of purposes including quick outdoor boot-ups, lunch, snacks and coach check-ins.

“We could not be more grateful for the support of Eagle Orthodontics and the Wick family at a time when, for example, an expenditure for patio chairs, which might have once been considered a future wish list item, became an integral, unbudgeted part of providing a safe outdoor environment for our athletes and coaches,” said Ski & Snowboard Club Vail Executive Director Kirk Dwyer. “Their generosity will help support our athletes over the course of this long term partnership in a number of ways.”

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail continues to provide an avenue, notwithstanding COVID-19, for 600-plus youth in our community to engage in outdoor activities and stay connected with coaches and peers in a safe, socially distanced outdoor environment for training and competition.

“We are very grateful for the support and guidance of Eagle County Public Health, Vail Mountain, Vail Resorts and many other local experts and supporters in making this possible for local youngsters and visiting competitors,” said Dwyer.