Ski & Snowboard Club Vail rolls on home snow

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail's Henry Heaydon closes in on his third gold medal of the week at the Colorado Ski Cup giant-slalom races at Vail’s Golden Peak. (Special to the Daily)



Still riding the high of its earlier success at the Colorado Ski Cup Devo Series that took place earlier this week, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail FIS athletes continued to roll, taking four more podium spots for a total of 16 top 10 finishes at the Colorado Ski Cup FIS giant slalom races at Golden Peak.

“We just concluded a great race series where we saw excellent performances by both SSCV and visiting athletes,” said SSCV Director of Operations Bryan Rooney. “The level of competition was superb and only eclipsed by the team of entities and individuals that worked together to help bring ski racing back to Vail in these unprecedented times.”

Rooney went on to thank the myriad of organizations that made this week’s races possible, including Vail Resorts, Vail Mountain Operations, the Vail Race Department, Eagle County Public Health as well as the SSCV staff, especially Taryn Miletti and Chris Ogilvie.

The women kicked off the first of two days of competition on Wednesday. In the first women’s giant slalom event, seven of the top 10 spots went to SSCV athletes and alumni. Lucia Bailey landed on the podium in both races in third with Elena Zipp taking the second-place podium spot in race two.

Both competitors are SSCV alumnae and NCAA athletes currently training with SSCV after the loss of their collegiate season due to COVID-19. Emma Resnick, Nellie Talbot, Kjersti Moritz, Liv Moritz, Zipp and Reece Bell were also among the top 10 in race No. 1, with Parker Biele, Nellie Rose Talbot and Hannah Soria grabbing top 10 spots in race No. 2.

The next day featured some impressive performances from the SSCV men as well. Henry Heaydon, a member of the Snow Australia National Alpine Team, continued to establish himself as a force to be reckoned with amongst his competitors.

After landing just outside the podium in his first race, Heaydon rallied in the second to take home his third gold medal of the week. Between the two races, SSCV teammate Colbey Derwin and alumnus Max Bervy both broke through the stiff competition to each seize a spot in the top 10.

SSCV Athlete and Alumni Top 10 Results

Wednesday, Jan. 6

Women’s Giant Slalom Race No. 1

3. Lucia Bailey

4. Emma Resnick

5. Nellie Rose Talbot

7. Kjersti Moritz

8. Liv Moritz

9. Elena Zipp

10. Reece Bell

Women’s Giant Slalom Race No. 2

2. Elena Zipp

3. Lucia Bailey

7. Parker Biele

8. Nellie Rose Talbot

9. Hannah Soria

Thursday, Jan. 7

Men’s Giant Slalom Race No. 1

4. Henry Heaydon

10. Colbey Derwin

Men’s Giant Slalom Race No. 2

1. Henry Heaydon

7. Max Bervy

The full list of results for the Colorado Ski Cup can be found at fis-ski.com.