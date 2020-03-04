Ski & Snowboard Club Vail shines at junior nationals

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail's Emma Resnick, center, has a big week at the U21 U.S. Junior National Championships in Utah last week.

Special to the Daily

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail (SSCV) alpine athletes traveled to Snowbasin, Utah, to take part in the U21 U.S. Junior National Championships last week.

Featuring more than 140 of the top U19 and U21 alpine skiers from around the country, the competition was stiff from the get-go with SSCV athletes and alumni rising to the occasion.

The three-day event started with a super-G featuring current SSCV athletes Emma Resnick, Trent Pennington, Ian McCormick, Fletcher Holm, Matthew Macaluso, and Wyatt Hall. Sixteen-year-old Resnick ended the day with the first of three event wins, with Macaluso and Pennington clinching fifth- and eighth-place finishes, respectively.

SSCV/Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy alumnus Bridger Gile grabbed a second-place spot on the podium with fellow alumnus Jacob Dilling in seventh place.

In giant slalom, Resnick and Gile continued to dominate the field with their speed and agility. Dilling also rose up in the ranks to score a bronze model and SSCV’s Henry Heaydon trailed close behind in eighth place followed by Macaluso in 12th and Pennington in 15th. On the women’s side, Carissa Cassidy landed in eighth and Ava Jemison in 14th.

In slalom, SSCV’s Emma Resnick, Cleo Braun, Ava Jemison and Carissa Cassidy went 1-2-3-4 in the final run. When the snow settled and the combined times were tallied, Resnick remained in first, with Braun in second, Cassidy in fourth, and Jemison in fifth. On the men’s side of slalom, Dilling scored yet another bronze medal.

Resnick closed out Junior Nationals as the overall combined national champion This comes on the heels of being the top U.S. finisher at the Lausanne 2020 Youth Olympic Games in January. Gile also has much to celebrate this past week coming in second overall on the men’s side at Junior Nationals.

Other SSCV athletes who qualified for and competed in Junior Nationals are Taylor Hoyt, Anastacia Stocker, Natasha Stocker, Gabriella Holm and Zane Worrell.