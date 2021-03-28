Ski & Snowboard Club Vail skiers finish 4 days at RMD Devo Championships in Winter Park

More than 100 alpine skiers from around the region were in Winter Park last week to take part in the Colorado Devo Ski Cup Rocky Mountain Division’s FIS Devo Championship. After four days of competition, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail men and women finished with three event wins and 24 of the top 10 spots overall.

On March 22, the women kicked off the competition with back-to-back giant slalom races. SSCV’s Gabriella Holm sped down the steep course with consistency, taking ninth in her first race and landing just outside the podium in fourth in her second. SSCV teammate Natasha Stocker also soared up the ranks in the second race, going from 25th to ninth. When the men took to the hill the next morning, Jack Reich took the win and another Holm — this time Fletcher — scored a second-place finish in the first race. They were followed by SSCV and NCAA athletes Colbey Derwin and Tucker Strauch in sixth and seventh, respectively, and Nick Kirwood tied for ninth. In the second race, Fletcher landed in fourth, Derwin in fifth, Kirwood in eighth and Reich in ninth.

On Wednesday, March 24, the women went edge-to-edge in two slalom races on the lower Hughes course. After two runs, SSCV’s Samantha Trudeau claimed fifth and teammate Cleo Braun took up sixth in their first race of the day. The second race saw Braun step up to the podium in third, while teammates Gabriella Holm, Tianna Bruce and Helenka Ostaszewski grabbed fifth, seventh and eighth. On the final day of competition, Derwin maneuvered through the difficult course with ease, flying through the gates and taking the win in both races. His teammates, Strauch and Holm took up eighth and 10th in the first race, then fifth and eighth in the second.

A complete list of results is available at fis-ski.com .