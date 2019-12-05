Ski & Snowboard Club Vail’s Kyle Negomir ready to go

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail's Kyle Negomir is making only his fourth World Cup start today at the Xfinity Birds of Prey FIS World Cup super-G.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

BEAVER CREEK — His roommate for the World Cup last week in Lake Louise, Alberta, was Steve Nyman and his mentor on the team is Bryce Bennett.

That’s not too bad of a setup.

“It’s pretty cool to be able to learn from those guys and see what it takes to get to the next level,” Ski & Snowboard Club Vail’s Kyle Negomir said after his training run on Wednesday at the Xfinity Birds of Prey FIS World Cup in Beaver Creek.

Negomir, who turned 21 two months ago, got his first World Cup start at last year’s Birds of Prey giant slalom — he was a DNF.

But since then, he’s followed in the footsteps of teammate River Radamus and won the NorAm title. With that comes a spot on tour for the season.

He will start in today’s super-G, just the fourth start of his World Cup career, so welcome to the show, Kyle.

Quite chill

Born in Littleton and then making the jump to the SSCV and the Ski & Snowboard Academy before his sophomore year of high school, Negomir seems to have the proper chill of the World Cup down, though the tone of his voice occasionally betrays him.

“The jumps are big,” he said with a bit of a smile. “You come out of Talon and you air out.”

Wednesday was his first complete run down Birds of Prey, but it wasn’t an entirely new experience.

“I’ve never really been one to get nervous before stuff like that,” Negomir said. “When I was with ski club, I slipped the course. Despite not skiing it, I feel I know it pretty well.”

See, there’s the proper chill.

Negomir said he always wanted “to go was go skiing every day with my buddies,” but thought his path might have been freeskiing.

The next generation?

As it turns out, half of that was right. Negomir is part of a group of budding youngsters on the team who hope to bridge the gap from the Daron Rahlves, Bode Miller and Ted Ligety to future success.

Negomir has grown up skiing with Radamus, Bridger Gile (Aspen and SSCV), Luke Winters (Gresham, Oregon), George Steffey (Springfield, New Hampshire), Ben Ritchie (Waitsfield, Vermont) and Jacob Dilling (Vail), just to name a few.

“It’s actually a special group to bee a part of,” Negomir said. “Obviously a lot of things have to go right. We have a long ways to go to where Ted and Bode and Daron have been on the World Cup. It’s a big group of us and we all have the possibility of breaking into the World Cup.”

Radamus has flashed the potential, and Negomir had two top 10 finishes at the FIS Junior Alpine World Ski Championships last winter in Italy (sixth in downhill and eighth in combined). Radamus won the super-G and giant slalom, while Ritchie was second in the slalom.

While like any skier, Negomir dreams of racing at Kitzbuehel or the night slalom in Schladming, both iconic Austrian venues, it’s a matter of getting the experience on World Cup sites. That started last weekend with the Lake Louise downhill (53rd) and super-G (58th).

“A lot from Lake Louise was just having a little bit of experience of World Cup speed and just how different the tracks are and getting used to what all these guys know,” Negomir said. “I’m starting off a little behind. It’s fun catching up and learning how to ski the terrain.”