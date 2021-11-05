Ski & Snowboard Club Vail’s mountain bikers finish season strong





Ski & Snowboard Club Vail’s Junior Cycling Team’s high school athletes had a strong close to the Colorado High School Cycling season.

High School mountain bike teams across Colorado gathered in Durango for the Colorado High School Cycling State Championships in late October. Amid an extremely competitive field of Colorado high school mountain bikers, SSCV captured a win for a total of four top five finishes at States.

SSCV Junior Cycling Team athletes were among the teammates celebrating the Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy mountain bike team first place team award in Division 2 and the Eagle Valley High School mountain bike team third place team award in that same division.

Leading up to the State Championships, the Granby Ranch Round Up XC held on October 9 and 10 proved fruitful to SSCV Junior Cycling Team athletes who stood on top of the podium in four events for a total of 11 top five finishes. Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy had the winning mountain bike team with a second place team finish for Eagle Valley High School, both in Division 2.

“We can’t begin to thank all of the race organizers, volunteers, parents and athletes for their help and cooperation in pulling off a successful high school mountain bike competition season for Colorado athletes amidst a world-wide pandemic,” SSCV Nordic and Cycling Program Director Dan Weiland said.

“There is nothing more important for these kids, both physically and emotionally, to be outside with coaches and peers as a team achieving creating personal bests and developing a passion for a healthy lifelong activity.”

Top Five SSCV Results

Granby Ranch Round Up XC – October 9 and 10

Varsity Women

Emma Barsness – 1st

Zosia Skiba – 5th

Varsity Men

Landen Stovall – 2nd

JV Girls

Keely Hewndricks – 1st

JV Boys

Reiner Schmidt – 3rd

Aiden Brown – 4th

Jonah Klearman – 5th

Sophomore Girls

Stella Sanders – 1st

Evalynn Skiba – 4th

Freshman Boys

Andrew Lombardi – 5th

Freshman Girls

Lucy Perkins – 1st

Team awards

VSSA – 1st place (Division 2)

Eagle Valley – 2nd place (Division 2)

State Championships – Durango – October 23 and 24

Varsity Women

Emma Barsness – 5th

JV Boys

Reiner Schmidt – 4th

Sophomore Girls

Stella Sanders – 4th

Freshman Girls

Lucy Perkins – 1st

Team awards

VSSA – 1st place (Division 2)

Eagle Valley – 3rd place (Division 2)

For a complete list of results go to coloradomtb.org.