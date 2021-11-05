Ski & Snowboard Club Vail’s mountain bikers finish season strong
Ski & Snowboard Club Vail’s Junior Cycling Team’s high school athletes had a strong close to the Colorado High School Cycling season.
High School mountain bike teams across Colorado gathered in Durango for the Colorado High School Cycling State Championships in late October. Amid an extremely competitive field of Colorado high school mountain bikers, SSCV captured a win for a total of four top five finishes at States.
SSCV Junior Cycling Team athletes were among the teammates celebrating the Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy mountain bike team first place team award in Division 2 and the Eagle Valley High School mountain bike team third place team award in that same division.
Leading up to the State Championships, the Granby Ranch Round Up XC held on October 9 and 10 proved fruitful to SSCV Junior Cycling Team athletes who stood on top of the podium in four events for a total of 11 top five finishes. Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy had the winning mountain bike team with a second place team finish for Eagle Valley High School, both in Division 2.
“We can’t begin to thank all of the race organizers, volunteers, parents and athletes for their help and cooperation in pulling off a successful high school mountain bike competition season for Colorado athletes amidst a world-wide pandemic,” SSCV Nordic and Cycling Program Director Dan Weiland said.
“There is nothing more important for these kids, both physically and emotionally, to be outside with coaches and peers as a team achieving creating personal bests and developing a passion for a healthy lifelong activity.”
Top Five SSCV Results
Granby Ranch Round Up XC – October 9 and 10
Varsity Women
Emma Barsness – 1st
Zosia Skiba – 5th
Varsity Men
Landen Stovall – 2nd
JV Girls
Keely Hewndricks – 1st
JV Boys
Reiner Schmidt – 3rd
Aiden Brown – 4th
Jonah Klearman – 5th
Sophomore Girls
Stella Sanders – 1st
Evalynn Skiba – 4th
Freshman Boys
Andrew Lombardi – 5th
Freshman Girls
Lucy Perkins – 1st
Team awards
VSSA – 1st place (Division 2)
Eagle Valley – 2nd place (Division 2)
State Championships – Durango – October 23 and 24
Varsity Women
Emma Barsness – 5th
JV Boys
Reiner Schmidt – 4th
Sophomore Girls
Stella Sanders – 4th
Freshman Girls
Lucy Perkins – 1st
Team awards
VSSA – 1st place (Division 2)
Eagle Valley – 3rd place (Division 2)
For a complete list of results go to coloradomtb.org.