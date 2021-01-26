Ski & Snowbord Club Vail stars at DU Invitational

Haley Brewster of Ski & Snowboard Club Vail pushes up the big climb of Friday's 5-kilometer skate race at Maloit Park in Minturn. Brewster recently qualified for the Junior World Cross Country Skiing Championships taking place in Europe next month. (Special to the Daily)



Ski & Snowboard Club Vail hosted the DU Invitational last week for Nordic athletes with years of birth 1997-2004 this week alongside the University of Denver.

There was a competitive field at this International Ski Federation-sanctioned event – including a large number of Division I National Collegiate Athletic Association athletes taking part in their western regional series. In the end, SSCV athletes, born in 2002-04, took 15 top 10 spots in their age class between the two days of racing.

Friday’s action

The first day of competition featured a skate individual start event, with men racing 7.5 kilometers and women 5K. Magnus Boee, Samuel Hendry and Finn O’Connell swept the podium for the men.

At the end of three laps around the 2.5-kilometer loop, SSCV’s Tyler Wright came in sixth place for his age group, followed by teammates Owen Grimmer and Cole Flashner rounding out the top 10 for the U18s in ninth and 10th place, respectively.

For the ladies, Novie McCabe, Astrid Stav, and Tuva Bygrave went 1-2-3. Haley Brewster, an SSCV athlete who recently qualified for the Junior Worlds Cross-Country Skiing Championships, skated into first place for the U18 age division and 15th overall. SSCV teammates Emma Reeder and Katy Jane Hardenbergh also landed in the top 10 for the U18s in third and seventh, respectively.

Saturday’s results

On Day 2, it was classic and Boee and Hendry once again took first and second place overall with Sigurd Roenning in third. SSCV’s Wright closed out the top five for the U18s with his teammates Flashner and Dimitri Grewal grabbing eighth- and ninth-place spots.

The women’s classic individual start race also featured many of the same names from the day previous. Stav and McCabe came in first and second respectively overall, followed by McCabe’s teammate Sydney Palmer-Leger in third.

Brewster and Reeder once again took gold and bronze for the U18 age division. Teammates Sarah Bivens, Hardenbergh, and Emma Barsness trailed close behind their teammates in fourth, seventh, and ninth respectively. SSCV U20 Molly Blasklee also scored a ninth-place finish in her age division.

“This was an exciting opportunity for our athletes,” said SSCV Nordic and Cycling Program Director Dan Weiland. “These two days of competition allowed our athletes to go head-to-head with a diverse, competitive range of skiers. It’s a good learning experience for them, and we’re so grateful to all the volunteers that made this race possible – they’re doing an outstanding job navigating the COVID-19 restrictions put in place to keep everyone safe.”