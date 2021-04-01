Ski & Tee: April is the month to ski and golf in the same day in Eagle County

The Vail Daily’s Ross Leonhart watches his shot Thursday on Gypsum Creek Golf Course’s famed 17th hole, a drop-down Par 3. The golf followed a morning of skiing at Beaver Creek.

George Streeter, Special to the Daily

Beaver Creek is set to close on April 11, with Vail Mountain’s Closing Day planned for April 18. With skiing and snowboarding winding down for the season, golf courses are starting to open up across the valley, including Gypsum Creek Golf Course.

This time of year makes for unique opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts in the valley. In addition to skiing and golfing, fly-fishing is a year-round activity, mountain biking will be gaining some traction as trails open up (after animal migrations and mud season), and disc golfers are already ringing some chains. Kayaking, rock climbing and other outdoor sports are popular in Eagle County heading into summer.

On Thursday, the first day of April, I linked up for a Ski & Tee day with George Streeter, of Slifer, Smith & Frampton. Streeter, a native of the valley, and I met up earlier in the winter for a story about his 20-month-old son learning to ski at Beaver Creek.

George Streeter, of Slifer, Smith & Frampton, enjoys some spring skiing turns on Thursday at Beaver Creek before swapping the skis for golf clubs at Gypsum Creek Golf Club in the afternoon.

Ross Leonhart, rleonhart@vaildaily.com

“I’m looking forward to all of the summertime activities,” Streeter said. “Today is kind of unique to this valley, the Ski & Tee, being able to ski and golf in the same day. But mountain biking, getting all of the water toys out — that’s what I’m looking forward to.”

With warmer conditions in Vail and Beaver Creek — and even warmer weather downvalley where golf courses are already open — spring conditions exist on the mountain. Although, Tuesday was a nice little surprise powder day for skiers and snowboarders.

“It’s a lot warmer for the kids, so you don’t have to bundle them up as much,” Streeter said of skiing this time of year with his family. “It’s just much more enjoyable. Maybe throw some ice cream in there and have a good time.”

The Vail Daily’s Ross Leonhart enjoys some fresh corduroy on Thursday morning at Beaver Creek. After a morning at Beaver Creek, golf was also on the agenda Thursday.

George Streeter, Special to the Daily

After a morning skiing and snowboarding at Beaver Creek on Thursday, we headed to Gypsum Creek Golf Course for the afternoon. The Gypsum Creek Golf Course is a Pete Dye designed 18 hole championship course for golfers of all calibers. Hole 17 features a fun drop-down Par 3.

“It’s a straight drop down — 184-foot drop,” said Blake Scott, director of golf. “From the brown tees it says 161. I play a 135 club on this hole.”

George Streeter winds up the driver on Thursday at Gypsum Creek Golf Course — going from ski pants in the morning to golf shorts in the afternoon.

Ross Leonhart, rleonhart@vaildaily.com

For more information about the Gypsum Creek Golf Course, visit gypsumcreekgolf.com .

