Dear Novi,

You’ve been on this earth for five months, but it’s time for you to start learning some important lessons about sports and life. As Seder-Skier Jr., you’ll be on snow racing before you know it, unless Grandpa lures you towards fishing.

As such, you should know of a conversation I had with a fine young lady when your contribution to earth consisted of pooping, peeing and cuddling. This person has accomplished many amazing feats sliding over snow, but the real important thing they possess isn’t an Olympic medal — though at some point they might get one — but rather a character worth its weight in gold.

By 2022, Tess Johnson had dedicated half of her young life to the pursuit of mogul skiing perfection. Her mental fortitude, diligent practice and patient persistence had positioned her for a second Olympic team. With each World Cup podium she posted, her trajectory towards the Beijing Games seemed increasingly assured.

Alas, the powers that be decided to forgo selecting her via discretionary processes. I know those are big words for you now, Novi, but if you stay off of Tik-Tok, your vocabulary will expand enough.

Basically, even though she had a justified case, she was not chosen. Instead the committee went with another wonderful class act and true talent named Kai Owens, a woman with a story worth another letter, to be honest.

Wonder how Johnson felt?

“I’m devastated. I’ve worked really, really hard for this. To be met with this decision is just crushing. I feel shattered,” she told me.

Instead of blasting the group responsible for making the tough call, she handled it with grace.

“But, I’m not bitter about this part of the situation because that’s what our sport is, and the reality is past results mattered for this Olympics,” she said.

“I’m grateful to the U.S. Ski Team for funding me with the opportunities to chase my dreams and achieve what I have so far, but I’m simultaneously crushed by their decision.”

She could have lashed out at her teammates, too, but she stood tall and avoided drama. “I know that might sound crazy because our fates are intertwined and we were competing against each other but I really have nothing but respect and love for the women that are going to China, and I will be rooting them on because its more important to me to stay aligned to my values as a human being rather than a competitor,” she said.

She took the high road, giving them their due. “And I just hope my teammates know how much I do love them and support them. I think that at the end of the day, if you look at us as skiers and people, we’re all deserving of Olympic spots. We all are. Which is what makes this so tough. But I have all of them in my heart throughout this process and I know that they have me in their hearts, too,” she said.

In an age where her peers disregard channels providing instant access to the public square in order to voice their opinions immediately, Johnson decided care, class and composure, even in the heat of the moment, was paramount. She didn’t waver on speaking the truth, but she was thoughtful, considerate and empathetic in doing so.

“I wrote an Instagram post, trying to speak my truth as best as possible while holding a high level of integrity and the response that I got was overwhelming,” she said. “…It’s hard to find the words. I love and respect all of my teammates so much.”

She didn’t immediately clamor for change, but recognized nuance. “…You’re always going to have tough cases and there is always room for controversy,” she said.

She realized that big time athletes are real people, too. “I would encourage (U.S. Ski and Snowboard) and all sports organizations across the country to be a person-first organization. Because, athletes are people,” she said.

People matter, which is why sport matters. That being said, caring deeply about competition carries a great risk, and Johnson was not immune to pain of loss and failure. She even worried the hurt could pull her away from the original, innocent joy of snow and skis. “My biggest fear out of all of this as I’m starting to process and trying to heal is that this experience might cause me to resent the sport of mogul skiing. That’s a terrifying fear,” she said.

Indeed. Here’s the thing: nothing is perfect. In this life, you will be called to love many people and things, through thick-and-thin, warts and all. Even your mother — well, she is pretty perfect — nevermind. But, as mesmerizing as skiing is, unfairness and misfortune can lurk in the shadows of an icy corner, if you know what I mean.

You will fail. You will lose. You will be ripped off and probably ripped apart at some point. That’s life. I’m telling you about this conversation with an Olympic athlete because like her, I hope you can keep your eyes on your compass. Just make sure you have one that also points to a True North.

If your “why“ is pure — to play with a purpose and to strive for true success, and you’ve defined both correctly — you will endure any trial along the journey, in sports and in life.

You see Novi, when you really care about anything, even skiing, its value is not derived from winning and losing, per se, but rather the pursuit of excellence as a whole. It’s life’s ultimate training ground, and it will prepare you for success at what really matters — being a mom, or a writer or whatever else you throw yourself into.

Of course, fishing might be a close second.