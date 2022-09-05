Skieologians: Even Serena stood on the shoulders of giants

Serena Williams, of the United States, spins as she waves to fans after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, in the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York.

John Minchillo/AP photo

Now I feel old.

Serena Williams, whose pro career overlapped with Michael Jordan, the preeminent tie to the ’80s and ’90s glory days of sports (because “our” era is always the “glory days,” right?) played her last game of tennis on Sept. 2.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner, a member of the first-name-recognition club alongside Tiger, Kobe, Shaq, Bode and Magic, is the second once-in-a-generational athlete to say goodbye this summer, along with Allyson Felix.

Because sports new wave of stars tend to gradually emerge as established stalwarts and fan-favorites file in succession to the athletics great beyond, moments of finality like Friday’s —the last connection to your childhood sports experience — come with a sudden, albeit almost imperceptible jolt. After all, when it’s all said and done, Williams will be remembered for her physical prowess and transcendent career.

Or, maybe — and I know this is blasphemous — Williams won’t be remembered at all. Consider Althea Gibson.

Heard of her?

Gibson, not Serena, was the first African-American to win a Grand Slam title — in 1956. Bob Ryland, who once coached both Williams sisters, called her “one of the greatest players who ever lived.”

“Martina (Navratilova) couldn’t touch her. I think she’d beat the Williams sisters,” he said in Frances Clayton Gray’s “Born to Win: The authorized biography of Althea Gibson.”

At a time when racial prejudice was far more prevalent in society than it is today — and female athletics was far less — Gibson won five Grand Slam singles. It could have been more, too. Although the United States Tennis Association officially prohibited racial discrimination, qualifying for the U.S. Open (then called the U.S. National Championships) was done by earning points at sanctioned tournaments, most of which were done at all-white clubs. Thus, Gibson didn’t play in it until she was 23.

Thanks in large part to a biting letter from former champion Alice Marble published in “American Lawn Tennis,” Gibson was granted an invitation to the tournament in 1950.

“No Negro player, man or woman, has ever set foot on one of these courts”, journalist Lester Rodney penned in “The Daily Worker” that August.

“In many ways, it is even a tougher personal Jim Crow-busting assignment than was Jackie Robinson’s when he first stepped out of the Brooklyn Dodgers dugout.”

Gibson retired from tennis at her peak in 1958 — the same year she defended her Wimbledon and U.S. Open titles — because the meager prize money couldn’t sustain her.

“Being the Queen of Tennis is all well and good, but you can’t eat a crown,” she wrote in her 1968 autobiography with Richard Curtis, “So Much to Live For.”

A multi-faceted talent, Gibson was a gifted saxophonist and vocalist who was the 1943 runner-up in the Apollo Theatre’s amateur talent contest. She also would become the first Black woman on the LPGA at 37 in 1964, rising as high as No. 27 in the rankings in 1966 before retiring in 1978. Amazingly, in 1987, she attempted a golf comeback, but failed to earn a tour card at the age of 60.

While 9 out of 10 even casual sports followers could probably identify Serena Williams in a celebrity lineup, only those who hid sports almanacs under their bed as kids would probably know of Gibson in 2022. Yet, her story speaks to both the fleetingness of fame and the progress in our country. She lived an amazingly full life before passing away in 2003.

For those familiar with her legacy and are able to compare it to Williams’ — I apologize for making you feel old.

Now, time for football.

Well, well. Check out that Tampa Bay quarterback.

I guess I’m not that old.