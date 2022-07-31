Skieologians: Here’s what happened in Eugene

Bronze medalist Trevor Bassitt's story is maybe even too unbelievable for Hollywood.

Charlie Riedel/AP photo

The IAAF World Outdoor Track and Field Championships were in the U.S. for the first time ever last month. Even though our very own Val Constien didn’t make the team this year (and give me an excuse to apply for a press pass — next time!), I made sure to watch all 10 days of action.

From Athing Mu 800-meter global title repeat to the Noah Lyles vs. Erriyon Knighton 200-meter showdown to Jakob Ingebrigtsen’s pumping up the fans during a prelim — Hayward Field was not short on drama, superstars and record-setting performances. It’s an impossible task, but here’s my favorite three stories from Eugene.

Sydney McLaughlin is the GOAT of the GOATS

There may never be another athlete as dominant — in any sport — as Sydney McLaughlin.

Ashley Landis/AP photo

Sydney McLaughlin, who qualified for the 2016 Olympic team as a 16-year-old is the only person to win the Gatorade High School national athlete of the year award twice. Not even Lebron. Like Lebron, McLaughlin has lived up to the hype, winning the 2021 Olympic trials in 51.90 and becoming the first athlete to break the 52-second barrier in the 400-meter hurdles. In Tokyo, she took gold, lowering the record to an unthinkable 51.46. Just for context, until 2019, the world record in the event was 52.34 by Yuliya Pechonkina in 2003.

In Eugene, McLaughlin made an absolute mockery of a field that included former world record holder Dalilah Muhammad (the American who broke Pechonkina’s record), winning in 50.68. The time would have been good for seventh in the women’s open 400-meter final. Move over Edwin Moses, move over Lebron, Tiger, Michael … move over Gretzky … McLaughlin is unquestionably the most dominant athlete of all time. She is also the classiest and most composed interview in sports. Humble, precise and transparent — we may never see an athlete like this again.

Sydney McLaughlin wins the final of the women’s 400-meter hurdles at the World Athletics Championships on July 22 in dominating fashion.

Ashley Landis/AP photo

We’re good at track … actually we’re the best, by far

The U.S. men swept the 100 AND 200-meter dashes en route to claiming a record 33 medals. The next closest countries — Kenya, Jamaica and Ethiopia — each had 10. While critical analysis on the U.S. Ski Team is an easy talker in the Vail Valley, especially when it comes to the lack of consistent international prowess, maybe we need to just embrace and savor our dominance on the track.

Trevor Bassitt: A true Rudy meets Rocky movie in the making

When Trevor Bassitt raced his first 400-meter hurdles at Division II Ashland University in 2018, he clocked a 55.05 . He was third at his conference championships that year, running 53.21. By the end of his career, he’d become a DII champion, posting a college-best 48.98 in the 2022 NCAA final. His season, however, was far from over.

He snuck onto the U.S. team after a second-place finish at the national championships in June, losing only to the second-fastest man in history Rai Benjamin. Running in lane nine in the world championship final a few weeks later, Bassitt entered the last straight in sixth place, irrelevant. In what only Hollywood producers could call a realistic final homestretch (and is hard to comprehend even after countless YouTube replays) Bassitt moved all the way into third in the final 100 meters. Amazingly, that’s not even the most storybook element to his story.

Bassitt’s college coach, Jud Logan, passed away from leukemia in January. The unsponsored athlete who trains alone and lives in Ashland with roommates, keeps a text message from Logan pinned to his Twitter profile.

“You will be in that final at Eugene next year at Worlds,” Logan wrote in the thread.

Bassitt’s text response said, “I’ll do what I can to prove you right,” to which Logan replied, “I know you will. It’s your destiny. Enjoy the manifestation of fulfilling your gifts.”

The men’s 400-meter hurdles podium at the 2022 IAAF World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Ashley Landis/AP photot

Universal Studios — you’re welcome.