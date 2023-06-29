Skieologians: How biking — and a particular bike — brought two Roaring Fork cyclists together

A cyclist rips down a stretch of single track on his Lauf Seigla during Sunday's Bighorn Gravel event in Gypsum.

Linda Guerrette/Courtesy photo

The Lauf connection is to gravel biking as the Jeep “wave” is to Alpine Loop cruising.

Just common enough to create community, just rare enough to elicit a shared sense of superiority, the Icelandic direct-order gravel bike was a hot item in Gypsum on Sunday. Unique in a myriad of ways — its patented Grit third-generation suspension and abnormally large fork, which can accommodate 29er mountain bike tires, being two — puts it in a category where, when two riders see a leaf logo-emblazoned stem, the bare minimum acknowledgment is a smile and real slow, surfer-style “niiiiiice.”

“It’s a great value; it’s an awesome bike,” said Bryn Brendamour. The Carbondale cyclist rode her white Lauf Siegla, one of two such colored steeds spotted at the Bighorn Gravel event on Sunday (there were also multiple black and red paint jobs), in the 77-mile Ram’s Horn Escape. She also rode a wave of Lauf luck at the second-annual event’s post-race raffle.

“I won these carbon wheels, which is sick,” she said, pointing to two boxes.

Additionally, Brendamour, who placed 19th with a time of 6 hours, 47 minutes and 51 seconds, has a real Taylor Swift “love” — sorry — ‘Lauf’ story. She was introduced to her boyfriend, Andrew — who sports a beautiful blue Lauf himself — through cycling.

“We met through a mutual friend who took us on a ride together,” Brendamour recalled. Andrew, who had a skimo race the next day, wasn’t up for the pace.

“We ditched him,” Brendamour laughed.

“And then, a couple weeks later, I saw that he was actually pretty cool and decided to meet up again.”

Andrew put in an 80-mile day himself on Sunday, but he didn’t have an official plate number. He soloed from his Carbondale house past Ruedi Reservoir, over Crooked Creek Pass and down Gypsum Creek Road to cheer on his girlfriend. Sitting in the shade at the event’s expo, he humbly shrugged off his masculine quest, which demonstrated a dutiful dedication and romantic pursuit worthy of imitation, even if bib shorts aren’t your thing.

“She definitely got the harder workout,” he said. “I was just doing my thing — no race on my part.”

Navigating the remote high-mountain forest roads, bumps and rock gardens was especially easy with his secret Lauf upgrade: a vibration-dampening seat post.

“It balances it out a little. You have the fork — sometimes it does such a good job that it makes you feel that rear end a little bit,” he said. Recently, the pair swapped in mountain bike tires and rode Moab’s notoriously rough, typically mountain bike-only 100-mile White Rim route on their Lauf Seiglas.

“It worked. I would say a mountain bike is probably better, but it’s pretty cool that you have the option,” Brendamour said with an honesty that probably canceled the couples’ chance of any press-related sponsorship perk (this sports writer rides a Seigla — pronounced “Say-Glaa” if you want to be in the tribe — but is not receiving anything for this story, just to be clear. He did, however, dish out a “niiiiiice” or two during Sunday’s race.).

Brendamour redeemed herself by commenting on how the suspension has been a game-changer.

“I used to race on another bike and I would be very sore after. The two times I’ve raced on the Lauf with the suspension, I haven’t been sore after, which has been really nice,” she stated.

Even on a Lauf, however, Brendamour was quick to answer when asked about the best part of the new Ram’s Horn course.

With a laugh, she simply said, “The finish.”