Skieologians: Like father, like son

13-year-old Sullivan Middaugh, left, with his dad Josiah, following the XTERRA off-road triathlon race at Beaver Creek on Saturday. Josiah Middaugh won the full course event and Sullivan won the shorter sprint contest.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. It’s cliche, but like all worn-out phrases, tread betrays truthfulness.

Sullivan Middaugh climbed Beaver Creek’s steps and scrambled toward the XTERRA USA championship finish line, face strained as he appeared to unnecessarily — considering his firm grasp on the lead — run for his life. As an athlete, I was genuinely happy for the 18-year-old. As a new dad, however, my thoughts simultaneously wandered 600-meters down the course. I imagined Josiah Middaugh spent the last half-hour pondering how his son no longer was following in his footsteps, but undeniably outrunning them.

When I posed the question to the 15-time XTERRA USA champion — what was running through his mind knowing his son was about to revel in an all-too-familiar, familial experience? — the answer was vintage Josiah. Short and sweet, and laced with humility.

“For me,” he said, a brief pause almost hinting at a gentle but firm resolution of acceptance taking place before my eyes …”I would say I’m at peace where I’m at in my career.” Then, with fatherly pride, he continued, “Ready to pass that torch. Just really excited for him and where he’s at.”

Dad, Josiah, congratulates son, Sullivan, after taking first and second as father-son race competitors for the XTERRA USA Championships Saturday in Beaver Creek.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

I’ve interviewed Sullivan five or six times in my short stint at the Vail Daily, and I’ve never once heard his tone waver from a grounded, humble position either, an astounding reality considering his decorated resume.

I’ve been close with people whose fathers were less than ideal role models. I stand in awe at their seemingly supernatural rejection of destructive lifestyle choices, which are so often easily passed down from one generation to the next. Their bravery to venture to college or commit to raising a family with morals and standards, with no parental blueprint, is one of life’s beautiful mysteries.

Still, for every son who rejects a father’s example, there are many more who walk — or swim, bike and run — right behind. And for everyone, the influence, positive or negative, is undeniable.

Sullivan Middaugh crosses the finish in first place for the XTERRA USA Championship Saturday in Beaver Creek. Middaugh edged out his dad, Josiah, who took second.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Josiah Middaugh wins one of his 15 XTERRA USA titles.

Jesse Peters/Courtesy photo

Thank you Middaughs for this week’s metaphor. Now, keep giving me stuff to write about.