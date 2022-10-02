Skieologians: the summer series wraps up on the moon

The Tour of the Moon on Sept. 10 offered cyclists the unique chance to ride through the Colorado National Monument, one of the state's most stunning paved roads.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

I have only one critique regarding the fifth and final Outside Cycling Series event. If the name is “Tour of the Moon,” and the start coincides with an actual full moon — you’re docked for not holding the ride at midnight.

An enormous full-moon illuminated canyons and mesas as my Grand Junction-bound van sped toward the iconic metric-century around Colorado National Monument. I thought of pulling over to photograph the scene, but remembered my pathetic Lance Armstrong impersonation throughout these bike challenges — a poor-man’s Ansel Adams is the last thing this column deserved.

Here’s to hoping the guy riding this bike safely made it down the next thousand or so feet of descent.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

I don’t know if you noticed, by the way, but fall is here. Leaf-peeping, that token September dusting at Copper and millennial’s raiding Starbuck’s for the pumpkin spice lattes and Walmart for pumpkin spice … everything — they all scream, “summer’s over!”

And with it, the inaugural skieologian summer series. Hopefully, these musings over classic Colorado rides and arbitrary challenges have either inspired you to try a new route or revisit an old trail.

While I didn’t get to every bucket-list item this year, I’m positively framing my failure as “saving future explorations for later.” I didn’t cross any countries — or even states — which my inbox has notified me are apparent perquisites for Eagle County residency. Speaking of which, if you have a fun adventure or accomplishment you did this summer, please, drop me a note.

The 2022 skieologian summer series’ events in one sentence

Wildhorse Gravel: A rugged and rowdy rust-buster to kick off the gravel season.

Elephant Rock Century: Sad to see this well-run, surprisingly scenic and fast century retired, but will be looking forward to whatever replaces it.

Bighorn Gravel: The only thing this all-encompassing ride didn’t have was Wynton Marsalis playing the Haydn Concerto at an aid station — singletrack, steeps, gradual climbs and fast descents, wicked views and killer food — you probably wouldn’t try this route solo, so make sure you register for a burgeoning local treasure next summer.

Rollerski up Independence Pass : The replacement for Mt. Evans was actually not as bad as it sounds.

Mt. Massive Ascent: This run was in fact as hard as it sounds.

The small dot is the author embarking on one of the 2022 summer series’ arbitrary challenges: a double-pole rollerski up Independence Pass.

Christie Sederquist/Courtesy photo

Copper Triangle: One of the state’s best routes (and a well-tread local commute) was less traffic-intense and more scenic-rich than I expected.

Enchanted Circle: A rural change of pace from the hustle and bustle of ski town riding.

Meadow Loop trail run : A totally runnable 10-mile Minturn classic with great views of the Gore Range and a quirky cabin at the top.

The Gore Range pops in the distance on the Meadow Mountain loop out of Minturn. Also the author’s best Ansel Adams impersonation.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

Tour of the Moon: The juxtaposition of the cliffy National Monument Road — which might be one of the most epic sections of pavement in Colorado — with the flat fields of Fruita — made this metric century fly by.

Fall is fleeting in the mountains — savor the sounds of dirt beneath your hiking boots or bike tires before its replaced by styrofoam symphony of skis and boards slushing through snow.

Winter is coming.