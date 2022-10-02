Skieologians: the summer series wraps up on the moon
Recapping those summer bikes, runs and other outdoor adventures
I have only one critique regarding the fifth and final Outside Cycling Series event. If the name is “Tour of the Moon,” and the start coincides with an actual full moon — you’re docked for not holding the ride at midnight.
An enormous full-moon illuminated canyons and mesas as my Grand Junction-bound van sped toward the iconic metric-century around Colorado National Monument. I thought of pulling over to photograph the scene, but remembered my pathetic Lance Armstrong impersonation throughout these bike challenges — a poor-man’s Ansel Adams is the last thing this column deserved.
I don’t know if you noticed, by the way, but fall is here. Leaf-peeping, that token September dusting at Copper and millennial’s raiding Starbuck’s for the pumpkin spice lattes and Walmart for pumpkin spice … everything — they all scream, “summer’s over!”
And with it, the inaugural skieologian summer series. Hopefully, these musings over classic Colorado rides and arbitrary challenges have either inspired you to try a new route or revisit an old trail.
While I didn’t get to every bucket-list item this year, I’m positively framing my failure as “saving future explorations for later.” I didn’t cross any countries — or even states — which my inbox has notified me are apparent perquisites for Eagle County residency. Speaking of which, if you have a fun adventure or accomplishment you did this summer, please, drop me a note.
The 2022 skieologian summer series’ events in one sentence
Wildhorse Gravel: A rugged and rowdy rust-buster to kick off the gravel season.
Elephant Rock Century: Sad to see this well-run, surprisingly scenic and fast century retired, but will be looking forward to whatever replaces it.
Bighorn Gravel: The only thing this all-encompassing ride didn’t have was Wynton Marsalis playing the Haydn Concerto at an aid station — singletrack, steeps, gradual climbs and fast descents, wicked views and killer food — you probably wouldn’t try this route solo, so make sure you register for a burgeoning local treasure next summer.
Rollerski up Independence Pass: The replacement for Mt. Evans was actually not as bad as it sounds.
Mt. Massive Ascent: This run was in fact as hard as it sounds.
Copper Triangle: One of the state’s best routes (and a well-tread local commute) was less traffic-intense and more scenic-rich than I expected.
Enchanted Circle: A rural change of pace from the hustle and bustle of ski town riding.
Meadow Loop trail run: A totally runnable 10-mile Minturn classic with great views of the Gore Range and a quirky cabin at the top.
Tour of the Moon: The juxtaposition of the cliffy National Monument Road — which might be one of the most epic sections of pavement in Colorado — with the flat fields of Fruita — made this metric century fly by.
Fall is fleeting in the mountains — savor the sounds of dirt beneath your hiking boots or bike tires before its replaced by styrofoam symphony of skis and boards slushing through snow.
Winter is coming.