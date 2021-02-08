Snow postpones combined, Shiffrin’s 2021 worlds debut

Italian soldiers clean fresh snow at the 2021 FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Monday. The women's alpine combined was postponed due to heavy snowfall and no new date for the race has been set. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)



No super-combined for you.

The women’s super-combined, the opening event of the 2021 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships and Mikaela Shiffrin’s speed debut for the 2020-21 season, was postponed on Monday morning in Cortina, Italy, due to a snowstorm.

No makeup date has been announced, but worlds are built with open dates for the inevitable weather. The two open dates for the first week of the championships are Thursday and Friday.

As the schedule stands now, both the women’s and men’s super-Gs will be held tomorrow. The women race at 2:30 a.m. Mountain time, followed by the gents at 5 a.m. Both races are on NBC Sports Network or Peacock Premium.

The men have their super-combined on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday are reserved for downhill training. Saturday and Sunday are the women’s and men’s downhills, the marquee events of the championships. There is also a reserve day in the schedule one week from Monday for such circumstances.

Weather had already been an issue as worlds were approaching. FIS had already switched the schedule for the women’s super-combined, opting to do slalom first, followed by super-G in the afternoon, hoping to catch a break in the weather, but it was not to be.

It’s not unusual for worlds openers to be postponed. The last two times Vail or Beaver Creek hosted worlds in 1999 and 2015, the women’s super-G was snowed out and rescheduled so Austria’s Alexandra Meissnitzer and Anna (nee Fenninger) Veith, respectively, could win in their years.

The delay — however long —adds to the suspense of Shiffrin’s return to speed. She last raced in a super-G on Jan. 26, 2020, in Bansko, Bulgaria, where she won. Her father, Jeff, passed away on Feb. 2, 2020, naturally causing Shiffrin to leave the tour. By the time Shiffrin was ready to return in March 2020 to events in Are, Sweden, COVID-19 emerged, eventually shutting down all sports.

After a summer of limited training due to COVID and with Shiffrin and her family processing her father’s passing, she initially said she would compete in tech events — giant slalom and slalom — only. Around the turn of the calendar, Shiffrin dropped the possibility of competing in speed events and announced she was entering both the worlds combined and the super-G last week.

Shiffrin, though the defending world champion in the super-G and slalom, has struggled by her lofty standard this season. In 10 starts, she has two wins — giant slalom in Courchevel, France, (Dec. 14) and slalom in Flachau, Austria (Jan. 12).

Please keep in mind that “struggling” is really only a relative term when applied to Shiffrin.

Shiffrin, Swtzerland’s Michelle Gisin and Wendy Holdener and Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova are among the favorites in the super-combined. Gisin is the defending Olympic champion, while Holdener is the two-time world champ.

While Shiffrin has developed all the skills to be a superb combined skier, she has only started in the discipline three times on the World Cup, winning in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, on Jan. 26, 2017. The only American to win the combined at worlds was Tamara McKinney, who memorably won in Vail in 1989.