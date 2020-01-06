Snowskate jam returning to Little Beach Park on Feb. 1

MINTURN — Last year’s informal snowskate jam in Little Beach Park turned out better than organizers had hoped. The snowskate community — riders of the binding-less, skateboard-like snowriding device — turned out in numbers and spectators enjoyed the stunts, as well.

Organizer Angelica Clemmer said most of all, the event was approachable for anyone interested in snowskating.

“Little kids seemed to really enjoy it, which is what we want. We want to keep it very welcoming,” she said.

Clemmer is organizing an encore of the event, scheduled for Feb. 1. It could be the start of an annual gathering of snowskaters in Eagle County.

Free demos for kids and anyone else interested in snowskates will be available from 2 -4 p.m. The jam will take place from 4 to 7 p.m., with awards to follow. There will be men’s and women’s categories in amateur and pro divisions.

Following the competition, an after party will take place at the Minturn Saloon. In addition to the Saloon and the town of Minturn, the event is currently receiving support from Crazy Mountain Brewery, Transition Sports, Hovland Snowskates and Squampton Snowskates.

“We’re currently seeking more sponsors to help with prizes and giveaways, though,” Clemmer said.

In an upgrade from last season, there will be people on hand to help with parking, first responders on scene in case there are injuries, and since Crazy Mountain Brewery will serve beer, there will also be people there checking IDs.

“We’re hoping to make it a legit event but still very approachable and welcoming,” Clemmer said.