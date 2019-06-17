Sonnenalp Club in Edwards stays ahead of the curve, doubles membership in 5 years

The Sonnenalp Club in Edwards features an 18-hole golf course, fitness center, tennis courts, Harvest restaurant and more.

Noah Wetzel | Special to the Daily

For five generations, the Faessler family has strived for and maintained the highest standards at their Sonnenalp resorts in Germany and Colorado. Now, the family is staying on the cutting edge with its improvements to the Sonnenalp Club in Edwards.

Thanks to a $6 million investment from the Faesslers into a fitness center and restaurant renovation at the club that also boasts a beautiful 18-hole golf course, tennis courts and more, the Sonnenalp Club is moving forward focused on family and sustainability.

Five years ago, the club had 220 golf members. Now, there’s 330 new fitness members and 240 golf members — more than doubling where the club was five years ago.

“It’s all Mr. Faessler and him having the vision to see the current model wasn’t working and looking around the country to see what is working,” said Jim Miller, general manager of the Sonnenalp Club. “That family-focused model is one that a lot of successful clubs are going toward.”

Sonnenalp Club’s preview membership allows people to try the club for 12 months without payment of an initial initiation fee.

Noah Wetzel | Special to the Daily

Recently, Sonnenalp Club hosted a dog days of summer event on the golf course, allowing members to hit the course with their dogs. The course also has golf boards and golf bikes as alternatives to carts. The club hosts holiday parties throughout the year, fun tournaments as well as a unique 5-hole short course — playing holes 10, 11 and 12 before playing from a hidden tee box back to 17 and then 18.

“I think the club dynamic is changing and it’s really fun,” said Miller, who’s seen the transformation in his three years with the club. “It’s going in the right direction.”

Sonnenalp is also on a roto for the Colorado State Amateur Tournament, returning to Edwards every five years.

Harvest restaurant at the Sonnenalp Club is also gaining momentum under chef Rosa Provoste, Miller said.

“Coming in two years ago, she’s really helped in getting us in the right direction.”

Through August, the club is offering a Discover Sonnenalp Club membership program, allowing people to preview the club for 12 months without the payment of an initial initiation fee. However, incentives are in place if you decide within 60 days to purchase a membership.

For more information about Sonnenalp Club or membership opportunities, visit http://www.sonnenalpclub.com.

Assistant editor Ross Leonhart can be reached at 970-748-2984 and rleonhart@vaildaily.com. Follow him on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill.