Spare the Change donates golf clubs to youth

More than 400 recycled golf clubs have been distributed to Colorado youth and families since the beginning of summer by Spare for Change, a non-profit 501 (c)(3) organization, whose mission is to foster individual growth through the game of golf, regardless of age, experience level or socioeconomic background.

Founders David and Susan Havens have actively collected spare golf clubs from seasoned area golfers since June, which have, in turn, been refurbished, regripped, custom cut to fit and redistributed to hundreds of new golfers from across the state. For most recipients, these are their very first clubs.

“The game of golf is enjoying a resurgence,” says David Havens, a PGA teaching professional at Eagle’s Frost Creek Golf Club. “We’ve been distributing clubs to families, first-timers, younger players, lapsed golfers returning to the sport. People are finding golf an ideal way to recreate while socially distancing in small groups.

“Golf is another language, and it offers life opportunities through the game.“

This has been Spare for Change’s first foray into growing the game of golf in Colorado. The ten-year-old organization, based on the island of Maui, in Hawaii, currently has chapters in Southern California, western Virginia and Toronto.

“The introduction of a chapter in Eagle County is a fulfilling way to give back to the community,” said Havens. “Our club collection and distribution this summer has been a mobile operation, but we’re actively searching for a local course to become a permanent donation and distribution point. In golf, your age, experience, gender, background is all an equal playing field. Your character is what drives you to succeed. We look forward to growing our roots here in Colorado.“

