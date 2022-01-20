SSCV Age Class Prep athletes show their skills

Athletes gather at the Rocky Mountain Division's inaugural Youth Ski League SkillsQuest competition hosted by Ski & Snowboard Club Vail at Vail Mountain this past Monday.

Ski Club Vail/Courtesy photo

On Monday, Ski and Snowboard Club Vail (SSCV) hosted the inaugural United States Ski and Snowboard Rocky Mountain Division (RMD) Youth Ski League (YSL) SkillsQuest competition, providing young ski racers across the division the opportunity to grow as athletes while also having fun with teammates at an action-packed event. Young SSCV athletes in its Age Class Prep program experienced this unique style of skill-gauging for the first time on their home mountain and took 20 top-10 finishes across the age classes.

The RMD YSL SkillsQuest event is the first of its kind to occur across the Rocky Mountain Division in the YSL series and includes development level Alpine ski racers born between 2008 and 2014. Along with aiming to provide a fun learning environment for young skiers, SkillsQuest also gives athletes, coaches and parents a more complete evaluation of a ski racer’s ability.

Along with a fun scavenger hunt led by coaches on Vail Mountain, the SkillsQuest had skill stations where the young athletes were evaluated on four fundamentally crucial skills for young snowsport athletes to eventually master: balance, edging, pressure, and rotary.

Individual scores were given at each of the stations, which were then averaged to create overall results for both male and female athletes. The event had eight high level and professional coaches evaluating, including former U.S. Ski Team coaches as well as former and current club leaders from across the Rocky Mountain Division. Having these individuals involved was a huge part of the success and SSCV’s ability to host this event.

SSCV athletes showed off their skills and landed an impressive 20 top-10 finishes across the age classes. This included six top-10 finishes in the U8 and U10 age class, and eight top-10 finishes in the U12 age class.

“It is great to see a SkillsQuest competition introduced into the Youth Ski League in our division. In past seasons, a SkillsQuest competition was only available to U.S. Ski and Snowboard Age Class athletes,” said Anje Worrell, SSCV Alpine part-time programs head coach.

“This offering highlights the importance of these fundamental skills in a fun, team-building environment and is sure to play an important part in the overall development of these athletes.”