SSCV announces award winners for past season

Nash Lucas was named Male Athlete of the Year for SSCV’s FIS moguls division.

Despite the challenges of the past year, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail remained committed to its end-of-season tradition of recognizing, albeit virtually, outstanding performances and/or contributions, both on and off snow, of SSCV athletes and members of the SSCV community.

Many of SSCV’s awards are named in honor of those who have been a part of and/or influenced the SSCV community throughout the years. To receive one of these awards is an incredible honor and distinction.

Vi & Byron Brown Volunteer of the Year Award: Trent Schaffler

Walter Kirch Award-Overall 3C Winner: Campbell, Addie, and Finn Sullivan

3C Athlete Awards — monthly winners

December: Nash Lucas

December: Nash Lucas

January: Izzy Glackin

February: Will Bentley

March: Campbell, Addie, and Finn Sullivan

Les Streeter awards

Alpine: Campbell Sullivan

Alpine: Campbell Sullivan

Freeski: Matt LaBaugh

Nordic: Lucy Perkins

The George Rau Coach of the Year Award: Philippe Marquis

SSCV Student of the Year awards

Lower/Middle School Student of the Year from Vail Mountain School: Solveig Moritz

Lower/Middle School Student of the Year from Vail Mountain School: Solveig Moritz

Upper School Student of the Year from Vail Mountain School: Katy Jane Hardenbergh

Lower/Middle School Student of the Year from Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy: Reinecker Schmidt

The Terresa Herbst Teacher of the Year Award: Charlene Whitney

Adrian Kearney Award: Maizy Douglas

Paul Cuthbertson Award: Avery Forstl & Carson Hume

Downhill Racer Award: Zoie Palmer

Thomas Pitcher Award: Cleo Braun

Craig Kelly Memorial Award: Rogan Isaacs

Zeke Pierce Memorial Award: Finn Griffith

Campbell Sullivan SkiFast Award: Molly Blakslee

Gaynor Miller Award Winner and Gaynor Miller Snowsports Nominees

Gaynor Miller Award Winner and Nordic Gaynor Miller Nominee: Haley Brewster

Gaynor Miller Award Winner and Nordic Gaynor Miller Nominee: Haley Brewster

Alpine Gaynor Miller Nominee: Stanley Andrie

Freeski Gaynor Miller Nominee: Jack Ganley

Mogul Gaynor Miller Nominee: Nash Lucas

Jack Stygar Zella Gorsuch Award: John Keane

At the season’s end, a number of athletes are also recognized by SSCV within their snowsport and age group as male or female Athlete of the Year or for their dedication to and embodiment of SSCV’s core values of character, courage, and commitment. These awards honor many who have worked diligently and performed valiantly throughout the season.

YSL

Character Award Female: Sophie Nimmo

Character Award Female: Sophie Nimmo

Character Award Male: Fielding Sawyer

Courage Award Female: Sloane Bodziak

Courage Award Male: Charlie Robinson

Commitment Award Female: Ariana Cohn

Commitment Award Male: Oscar Kullberger

Female Athlete of the Year: Ainsley Dunlop

U10

Character Award Female: Audrey Bachleda & Celia Sumner

Character Award Female: Audrey Bachleda & Celia Sumner

Character Award Male: Benjamin Crawford

Courage Award Female: Winter Phillips

Courage Award Male: Matias Gonzalez

Commitment Award Female: Kalea Barker & Stella Phillips

Commitment Award Male: Giovanni Napoli

Female Athlete of the Year: Kristina Shamshuryn

U12

Character Award Female: Elizabeth Kennealey

Character Award Female: Elizabeth Kennealey

Character Award Male: Fisher Phillips

Courage Award Female: Georgie Henry

Courage Award Male: Colin Murchison

Commitment Award Female: Xania Gayer

Commitment Award Male: Aidan Wick

Female Athlete of the Year: Mari Renick

U14

Character Award Female: Audrey Crowley

Character Award Female: Audrey Crowley

Character Award Male: Oliver Kullberger

Courage Award Female: Annie Zurbay

Courage Award Male: Banks Biffle

Commitment Award Female: Anika Jobson

Commitment Award Male: William Erickson

Female Athlete of the Year: Vika Zaytseva

U14/U16 Age Class PT

Character Award Female: Campbell O’Neal

Character Award Female: Campbell O'Neal

Courage Award Female: Shay Armistead

Courage Award Male: Luca Formica

Commitment Award Female: Emme Eaton

Commitment Award Male: Flynn Sinclair

U16

Character Award Female: Samara Hitt

Character Award Female: Samara Hitt

Courage Award Female: Sage Sappenfield

Commitment Award Female: Isa Gonzalez

FIS

Character Award Female: Brie Richards

Character Award Female: Brie Richards

Character Award Male: Tanner Grant

Courage Award Female: Addie Sullivan

Courage Award Male: Dominick Epifanio

Commitment Award Female: Josephine Trueblood

Nordic Full-Time

Female Athlete of the Year: Emma Reeder

Female Athlete of the Year: Emma Reeder

Mogul FIS

Character Award Female: Reese Chapdelaine

Character Award Female: Reese Chapdelaine

Character Award Male: Mylo Ornowsk

Courage Award Female: Reese Chapdelaine

Courage Award Male: Mylo Ornowski

Chase Barros Male Athlete of the Year: Nash Lucas

Mogul Rocky Mountain Division

Character Award Female: Cali Carr

Character Award Female: Cali Carr

Character Award Male: Jameson Kust

Jiah Cohen Commitment Award Male: Caden McCormick

Commitment Award Male: Caden McCormick

Female Athlete of the Year: Mahlia Torres

Mogul Development

Courage Award Male: Alexander Stewart

Courage Award Male: Alexander Stewart

Commitment Award Male: Alexander Stewart

Female Athlete of the Year: Bella Matteo

Mogul Rocky Qualifier Series

Character Award Female: Eliana Carr

Character Award Female: Eliana Carr

Character Award Male: Nico Pierangeli

Courage Award Female: Elle Guillot

Courage Award Male: Riley McGuire

Commitment Award Female: Elle Keenan

Commitment Award Male: Owen Wannamaker

Female Athlete of the Year: Ava Keenan

Freeski Big Mountain

Character Award Female: Sloane Thompson

Character Award Female: Sloane Thompson

Character Award Male: Jackson Cohn

Courage Award Female: Kailey Thayer

Courage Award Male: Vincent Mangat

Commitment Award Female: Kate Pitkin

Commitment Award Male: Alex Paul

Female Athlete of the Year: Jenna Meyers

Freeski Park and Pipe

Character Award Female: Roxy Surridge

Character Award Female: Roxy Surridge

Character Award Male: Fletcher Taylor

Courage Award Female: Kenna Keenan

Courage Award Male: Trey Martin

Commitment Award Male: Jack Ganley

Female Athlete of the Year: Lauren Bendixen

Freeski Rookie

Character Award Male: Ryan Clery

Character Award Male: Ryan Clery

Courage Award Female: Emily Bacon

Courage Award Male: Brayden Head

Commitment Award Female: Harper Wolz

Snowboard Full-Time

Character Award Female: Rocke Weinberg

Character Award Female: Rocke Weinberg

Character Award Male: Brenner Polatty

Courage Award Female: ViVi Oram

Courage Award Male: Luke Leal

Commitment Award Female: Zhara Kadi-Kegode

Commitment Award Male: Sam Schaatt

Female Athlete of the Year: Hahna Norman

Snowboard Mini Shreds