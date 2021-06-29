SSCV announces award winners for past season
Despite the challenges of the past year, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail remained committed to its end-of-season tradition of recognizing, albeit virtually, outstanding performances and/or contributions, both on and off snow, of SSCV athletes and members of the SSCV community.
Many of SSCV’s awards are named in honor of those who have been a part of and/or influenced the SSCV community throughout the years. To receive one of these awards is an incredible honor and distinction.
Vi & Byron Brown Volunteer of the Year Award: Trent Schaffler
Walter Kirch Award-Overall 3C Winner: Campbell, Addie, and Finn Sullivan
3C Athlete Awards — monthly winners
- December: Nash Lucas
- January: Izzy Glackin
- February: Will Bentley
- March: Campbell, Addie, and Finn Sullivan
- April: Elsa Perkins
Les Streeter awards
- Alpine: Campbell Sullivan
- Freeski: Matt LaBaugh
- Nordic: Lucy Perkins
- Snowboard: Connor Schlegel
The George Rau Coach of the Year Award: Philippe Marquis
SSCV Student of the Year awards
- Lower/Middle School Student of the Year from Vail Mountain School: Solveig Moritz
- Upper School Student of the Year from Vail Mountain School: Katy Jane Hardenbergh
- Lower/Middle School Student of the Year from Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy: Reinecker Schmidt
- Upper School Student of the Year from Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy: Sarah Bivens
The Terresa Herbst Teacher of the Year Award: Charlene Whitney
Adrian Kearney Award: Maizy Douglas
Paul Cuthbertson Award: Avery Forstl & Carson Hume
Downhill Racer Award: Zoie Palmer
Thomas Pitcher Award: Cleo Braun
Craig Kelly Memorial Award: Rogan Isaacs
Zeke Pierce Memorial Award: Finn Griffith
Campbell Sullivan SkiFast Award: Molly Blakslee
Gaynor Miller Award Winner and Gaynor Miller Snowsports Nominees
- Gaynor Miller Award Winner and Nordic Gaynor Miller Nominee: Haley Brewster
- Alpine Gaynor Miller Nominee: Stanley Andrie
- Freeski Gaynor Miller Nominee: Jack Ganley
- Mogul Gaynor Miller Nominee: Nash Lucas
- Snowboard Gaynor Miller Nominee: Jack Stygar
- Zella Gorsuch Award: John Keane
At the season’s end, a number of athletes are also recognized by SSCV within their snowsport and age group as male or female Athlete of the Year or for their dedication to and embodiment of SSCV’s core values of character, courage, and commitment. These awards honor many who have worked diligently and performed valiantly throughout the season.
YSL
- Character Award Female: Sophie Nimmo
- Character Award Male: Fielding Sawyer
- Courage Award Female: Sloane Bodziak
- Courage Award Male: Charlie Robinson
- Commitment Award Female: Ariana Cohn
- Commitment Award Male: Oscar Kullberger
- Female Athlete of the Year: Ainsley Dunlop
- Male Athlete of the Year: Nathan Gregory
U10
- Character Award Female: Audrey Bachleda & Celia Sumner
- Character Award Male: Benjamin Crawford
- Courage Award Female: Winter Phillips
- Courage Award Male: Matias Gonzalez
- Commitment Award Female: Kalea Barker & Stella Phillips
- Commitment Award Male: Giovanni Napoli
- Female Athlete of the Year: Kristina Shamshuryn
- Male Athlete of the Year: Jack Hodgkinson & Julian Ciszek
U12
- Character Award Female: Elizabeth Kennealey
- Character Award Male: Fisher Phillips
- Courage Award Female: Georgie Henry
- Courage Award Male: Colin Murchison
- Commitment Award Female: Xania Gayer
- Commitment Award Male: Aidan Wick
- Female Athlete of the Year: Mari Renick
- Male Athlete of the Year: Calen White & Luke Hodgkinson
U14
- Character Award Female: Audrey Crowley
- Character Award Male: Oliver Kullberger
- Courage Award Female: Annie Zurbay
- Courage Award Male: Banks Biffle
- Commitment Award Female: Anika Jobson
- Commitment Award Male: William Erickson
- Female Athlete of the Year: Vika Zaytseva
- Male Athlete of the Year: Jackson Leever
U14/U16 Age Class PT
- Character Award Female: Campbell O’Neal
- Courage Award Female: Shay Armistead
- Courage Award Male: Luca Formica
- Commitment Award Female: Emme Eaton
- Commitment Award Male: Flynn Sinclair
- Female Athlete of the Year: Ilsa Borgen
U16
- Character Award Female: Samara Hitt
- Courage Award Female: Sage Sappenfield
- Commitment Award Female: Isa Gonzalez
- Female Athlete of the Year: Kyleena Lathram
FIS
- Character Award Female: Brie Richards
- Character Award Male: Tanner Grant
- Courage Award Female: Addie Sullivan
- Courage Award Male: Dominick Epifanio
- Commitment Award Female: Josephine Trueblood
- Commitment Award Male: Jack Reich
Nordic Full-Time
- Female Athlete of the Year: Emma Reeder
- Male Athlete of the Year: Cole Flashner
Mogul FIS
- Character Award Female: Reese Chapdelaine
- Character Award Male: Mylo Ornowsk
- Courage Award Female: Reese Chapdelaine
- Courage Award Male: Mylo Ornowski
- Commitment Award Male: Chase Barros
- Male Athlete of the Year: Nash Lucas
Mogul Rocky Mountain Division
- Character Award Female: Cali Carr
- Character Award Male: Jameson Kust
- Courage Award Male: Jiah Cohen
- Commitment Award Male: Caden McCormick
- Female Athlete of the Year: Mahlia Torres
- Male Athlete of the Year: Jameson Kust
Mogul Development
- Courage Award Male: Alexander Stewart
- Commitment Award Male: Alexander Stewart
- Female Athlete of the Year: Bella Matteo
- Male Athlete of the Year: Mica Torres
Mogul Rocky Qualifier Series
- Character Award Female: Eliana Carr
- Character Award Male: Nico Pierangeli
- Courage Award Female: Elle Guillot
- Courage Award Male: Riley McGuire
- Commitment Award Female: Elle Keenan
- Commitment Award Male: Owen Wannamaker
- Female Athlete of the Year: Ava Keenan
- Male Athlete of the Year: Beckett Dickson
Freeski Big Mountain
- Character Award Female: Sloane Thompson
- Character Award Male: Jackson Cohn
- Courage Award Female: Kailey Thayer
- Courage Award Male: Vincent Mangat
- Commitment Award Female: Kate Pitkin
- Commitment Award Male: Alex Paul
- Female Athlete of the Year: Jenna Meyers
- Male Athlete of the Year: Finn Griffith
Freeski Park and Pipe
- Character Award Female: Roxy Surridge
- Character Award Male: Fletcher Taylor
- Courage Award Female: Kenna Keenan
- Courage Award Male: Trey Martin
- Commitment Award Male: Jack Ganley
- Female Athlete of the Year: Lauren Bendixen
- Male Athlete of the Year: Matt LaBaugh
Freeski Rookie
- Character Award Male: Ryan Clery
- Courage Award Female: Emily Bacon
- Courage Award Male: Brayden Head
- Commitment Award Female: Harper Wolz
- Commitment Award Male: Otis Wanner
Snowboard Full-Time
- Character Award Female: Rocke Weinberg
- Character Award Male: Brenner Polatty
- Courage Award Female: ViVi Oram
- Courage Award Male: Luke Leal
- Commitment Award Female: Zhara Kadi-Kegode
- Commitment Award Male: Sam Schaatt
- Female Athlete of the Year: Hahna Norman
- Male Athlete of the Year: Evan Wrobel
Snowboard Mini Shreds
- Character Award Female: Emma Chadbourne
- Character Award Male: Cole Moore
- Courage Award Female: Alana Polatty
- Courage Award Male: Jonny Feins
- Commitment Award Female: Ziva Levy
- Commitment Award Male: Tate Tulp
- Female Athlete of the Year: Annika Isaacs
- Male Athlete of the Year: Griffin Applegate