SSCV announces year-end Snowsport Awards winners

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail held their Year End Awards Banquet on May 5 at the SSCV Clubhouse, honoring a total of 42 SSCV athletes and community members.

SSCV/Courtesy photo

On May 5, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail (SSCV) athletes, coaches and members of the community were recognized at SSCV’s year-end awards ceremony for their efforts and achievements on and off-snow during the 2021-22 season. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person celebration of the year-end award recipients has been virtual for the past two seasons. This year, the SSCV community was thrilled to have an opportunity to gather in-person at the SSCV Clubhouse to celebrate its esteemed athletes and community members and to commemorate those in whose honor these awards are named.

Below is a listing of these accolades, their descriptions, and their recipients. Our sincerest congratulations to all winners

Zella Gorsuch Award – Brad Ghent

Awarded annually to the person with the greatest contribution to the advancement of skiing in the Vail area.

3C Athlete Awards – Monthly 3C Winners

Each monthly 3C award winner embodies one or more of SSCV’s core values of Character, Courage and Commitment.

3C Monthly Winner – December: Finn Griffin

3C Monthly Winner – January: Spencer Peterson

3C Monthly Winner – February: Kade Martin

3C Monthly Winner – March: Olivia Lisle

3C Monthly Winner – April: Gabe Fletcher

Walter Kirch Award – Overall 3C Winner – Spencer Peterson

The Walter Kirch Award winner is selected from among the 3C monthly award winners.

Les Streeter Awards

Presented annually to the Ski & Snowboard club Vail athlete for the most outstanding performance in each discipline.

Alpine Les Streeter Award: Kaitlin Keane & Kjersti Mortiz

Freeski Les Streeter Award: Matt Labaugh

Mogul Les Streeter Award: Elizabeth Lemley

Nordic Les Streeter Award: Rose Horning

Snowboard Les Streeter Award: Beckett DePriest

George Rau Coach of the Year Award – Ian Dunlop, Pat Duran, Scott Houser and AJ Jensen

Presented annually to an outstanding coach at SSCV in recognition of the outstanding contributions to the development of young snowsports athletes of former SSCV coach George Rau.

SSCV Student of the Year Awards

Presented to a Ski & Snowboard Club Vail athlete attending an SSCV Academic Partner for their outstanding academic accomplishments while balancing their commitment to their snowsport.

Lower/Middle School Student of the Year from Vail Mountain School: Solveig Mortiz

Upper School Student of the Year from Vail Mountain School: Kjersti Mortiz

Lower/Middle School Student of the Year from Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy: Henry Reynolds

Upper School Student of the Year from Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy: Dylan Boyes

Terresa Herbst Teacher of the Year – Kari Bangtson

Recognizing a Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy teacher for their outstanding contributions in support of SSCV full-time athletes in honor of Terresa Herbst. Herbst was the founding academic director at Vail Valley Academy, which was established as an SSCV academic partner and later transformed into the Vail Tutorial Academy. It set the framework for SSCV’s Winter Tutorial program and Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy, all in support of the mission of SSCV.

Adrian Kearney Award – Blake Kirkham

Presented annually to a graduating Alpine Age Class athlete who exhibits a true passion for skiing and a love for life in the mountains.

Paul Cuthbertson Award – Hunter Peterson

Awarded annually to a current second year U16 alpine athlete moving into the FIS alpine program for the upcoming season who exhibits a true passion for skiing and a love for life in the mountains.

Downhill Racer Award – Hunter Salani

Presented to the Ski & Snowboard Club athlete with the most outstanding performances in downhill and super-G.

Thomas Pitcher Award – Matthew Bassin

Presented annually to the Ski & Snowboard Club athlete who demonstrates the highest level of commitment to the sport of ski racing and academic excellence.

Craig Kelly Memorial Award – Kaleb Gibbs

Presented annually to the Ski & Snowboard Club snowboard athlete who demonstrates the finest combination of athletics, citizenship and academic excellence.

Zeke Pierce Memorial Award – Sam Heller

Given annually to an SSCV member who exhibits a love of skiing and riding that transcends their competition discipline. The recipient has a passion for skiing in all its many forms, pushes limits while taking responsible risks, and embraces the variables of weather, terrain and conditions that make skiing and riding so special. A passion so deep that it exhibits a way of life, love for the environment and respect for all who share this love.

Campbell Sullivan SkiFast Award – Leif McGinley & Sophie Stocker

The Campbell Sullivan SkiFast Award is given each year to the Ski & Snowboard Club Vail athlete who is the beacon that enables Campbell’s light to shine on in our community through their actions and their words both on and off snow. This athlete embodies the strength, kindness and selflessness, alongside a passion for their sport, that Campbell displayed each and every day as she gracefully but mightily confronted her cancer diagnosis head-on.

Inspired by Campbell, this athlete also displays a courage and commitment to get through any challenge, supporting their team by demonstrating leadership and perspective. As Campbell said in her own words on her SkiFast Foundation website, “Facing cancer has been a challenge I wouldn’t wish on anyone but I would tell others that conquering cancer both mentally and physically has taught me leadership and perspective, skills I am taking to college with me that are not on my transcript. Instead of limiting me, cancer has motivated me to take on the future, no holding back.”

Gaynor Miller Snowsports Nominees – An SSCV athlete nominated from each snowsport for exhibiting the highest standards of sportsmanship, teamwork and dedication. These athletes’ overall performance is an example to be followed.

Alpine Gaynor Miller Nominee: Nicklas Eggebrecht

Freeski Gaynor Miller Nominee: Cayden Snyder

Mogul Gaynor Miller Nominee: Jameson Kust

Nordic Gaynor Miller Nominee: Elsa Perkins

Snowboard Gaynor Miller Nominee: Luke Leal

Gaynor Miller Award Winner – Elsa Perkins

The Gaynor Miller Award winner is selected from among the Gaynor Miller Nominees.