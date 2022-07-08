SSCV Athletes cycle swiftly at Vail Recreation District’s Davos Dash

SSCV and Vail Junior Cycling athlete, Alex Current cycling hard at a prior Vail Recreation District race this season.

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail’s Cycling team and two SSCV staff members (also known as Vail Junior Cycling) cycled their way to 13 podiums and 25 top-10 finishes at the Vail Recreation District’s 2022 Davos Dash Race. SSCV is also looking forward to the third annual Vail Bike Swap, co-presented with Kind Bikes and Skis, to be held on August 13. The event serves as an opportunity for the valley’s cycling community to buy and sell used gear to benefit the SSCV Vail Junior Cycling Team. ​

The Davos Dash included racing opportunities for adults and children alike, with racers aged 8-14 biking 2.25 miles, and older athletes biking 3.5 miles. The Vail Recreation District Mountain Bike Race Series kicked off on May 25th with the Minturn Mini, a race open only to youth cyclists, with the Eagle Ranch Classic open to children and adult cyclists following on June 1.

SSCV Nordic and Cycling Program Director Dan Weiland stated, “It was great to see such a broad turn out of kids and adults there for the Davos Dash. It is no easy feat to face that steep, relentless upward climb. Our Vail Junior Cycling Team athletes have been working hard to be ready for this event and did us proud!”

The third annual Vail Bike Swap is being held at Battle Mountain High School in Edwards on August 13th.

Twenty percent of the sales from the Vail Bike Swap will be donated to Ski & Snowboard Club Vail to benefit the SSCV Vail Junior Cycling Team of school-aged athletes. ​To participate, simply bring your new or used bikes and gear to the SSCV Clubhouse at 598 Vail Valley Dr. in Vail from 3-6 p.m. on July 6. Alternatively, bring your new or used bikes and gear to Battle Mountain High School during the public check-in times on Friday, August 12th from 5-7 p.m. or Saturday, August 13 from 8-10 a.m.

Below are Vail Junior Cycling’s top-10 results based on category for the Davos Dash Race along with SSCV staff members who joined in the fun:

Youth Results:

Beginner Boys

1 – Gavin Hood – VJC

2 – Tucker Moore – VJC

3 – Corbin Klesner – VJC

5 – Oliver Moss – VJC

Beginner Girls 11-14

1 – Eva Klesner – VJC

Beginner Boys 11-14

1- Tyler Moore – VJC

5 – Severin Richaud – VJC

Sport Boys 11-14

4 – Ethan Current – VJC

5 – Owen Razee – VJC

Adults Results:

Beginner Men

1 – Eric Asselin – VJC

3 – Jonah Barber – VJC

4 – Jack Sargent – VJC

Women’s Sport

1 – Keely Hendricks – VJC

4 – Reece May – VJC

8 – Maggie Linscott – VJC

Expert Men

1 – Ben Suttor – VJC

2- Ethan Barber – VJC

3- Matas Katieb – VJC

5 – Alex Current – VJC

6 – Jonah Kleaman – VJC

Expert Women

1 – Lucy Perkins – VJC

Men’s Vet Expert

5 – Dan Weiland – VJC

Men’s Grand Master Expert

7 – Kevin Roop – VJR

Men’s Pro/Open

1 – Landen Stovall – VJR

9 – Reiner Schmidt – VJR

Head to https://www.VailBikeSwap.com/ for more details on the Vail Bike Swap and http://www.SkiClubVail.org for more information on the Vail Junior Cycling Team. For a full list of results, go to https://www .vailrec.com