SSCV athletes impress at SYNC Cup Finals in Breckenridge and Keystone

SSCV athletes and their coaches gathered at the SYNC Cup Finals this past weekend.

SSCV/Courtesy photo

This past weekend, Alpine athletes gathered at Breckenridge and Keystone for the SYNC Cup Finals. SSCV current and former athletes impressed, taking seven podiums and 33 top-10s over three days of competition.

The SYNC Cup Finals saw athletes with year of birth 2000-2009 compete in slalom at Keystone Resort March 26, with giant slalom and super-G following in Breckenridge March 27-28.

“Each day of the SYNC series offered a unique set of circumstances,” said Andrew Jensen, SSCV Alpine U16 Men’s Coach.

“Seeing the boys open ‘the send portal’ and not holding back under these parameters made the racing fun and exciting to watch.”

“It was a great weekend overall with a deep competition field,” said Crawford Pierce, SSCV Alpine U16 Women’s Coach.

“SSCV athletes did a great job against the tough competition and I am very proud of everyone’s performance throughout the weekend.”