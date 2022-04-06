SSCV athletes impress at SYNC Cup Finals in Breckenridge and Keystone
Current and former athletes nab seven podiums over three days of competition
This past weekend, Alpine athletes gathered at Breckenridge and Keystone for the SYNC Cup Finals. SSCV current and former athletes impressed, taking seven podiums and 33 top-10s over three days of competition.
The SYNC Cup Finals saw athletes with year of birth 2000-2009 compete in slalom at Keystone Resort March 26, with giant slalom and super-G following in Breckenridge March 27-28.
“Each day of the SYNC series offered a unique set of circumstances,” said Andrew Jensen, SSCV Alpine U16 Men’s Coach.
“Seeing the boys open ‘the send portal’ and not holding back under these parameters made the racing fun and exciting to watch.”
“It was a great weekend overall with a deep competition field,” said Crawford Pierce, SSCV Alpine U16 Women’s Coach.
“SSCV athletes did a great job against the tough competition and I am very proud of everyone’s performance throughout the weekend.”
Podiums and SSCV Top 10 results
Women’s Slalom – March 26, 2022
1 – Stella Buchheister – SUM
2 – Logan Grosdidier – SSP
3 – Lara Huml – SSCV
4 – Addison Dulaney -SSCV
5 – Katie McDonald – SSCV
7 – Samara Hitt – SSCV
8 – Madison Milligan – SSCV
9 – Mari Renick – SSCV
Men’s Slalom – March 26, 2022
1 – Jevin Palmquist – SUM
2 – Niko Leunig – SUM
3 – Caden Burns – AFT
5 – Erik Strickler – SSCV
6 – William Erikson – SSCV
7 – Oliver Kullberger – SSCV
8 – Calvin Schaffler – SSCV
9 – Enzo Napoli – SSCV
10 – Spenser Gustafson – SSCV
Women’s Giant Slalom – March 27, 2022
1 – Mari Renick – SSCV
2 – Camille Natter – LSC
3 – Luci Brady – SUM
5 – Samara Hitt – SSCV
9 – Ruby Elliott – SSCV
10 – Abby Hoskins – SSCV
Men’s Giant Slalom – March 27, 2022
1 – Niko Leunig – SUM
2 – Jackson Leever – SSCV
3 – Calvin Schaffler – SSCV
5 – Weston Roach – SSCV
6 – Rick Shay – SSCV
7 – William Erickson – SSCV
9 – Walter Lurie – SSCV
10 – Sawyer Johnson – SSCV
Men’s Super-G – March 28, 2022
1 – Jevin Palmquist – SUM
2 – Oliver Kullberger – SSCV
3 – Rick Shay – SSCV
4 – Erik Strickler – SSCV
6 – Spenser Gustafson – SSCV
7 – Enzo Napoli – SSCV
8 – Luke Hodgkinson – SSCV
9 – William Erickson – SSCV
Women’s Super-G – March 28, 2022
1 – Devon Phillips – AVSC
2 – Lara Huml – SSCV
3 – Hazel Fernley – SSP
6 – Samara Hitt – SSCV
10 – Katie McDonald – SSCV