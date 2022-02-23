SSCV carves to victory at SYNC U16 Rocky/Central Qualifiers on Golden Peak

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail's Viktoria Zaytseva carving her way to the podium during the SYNC U16 Rocky/Central Competition.

SSCV/Courtesy photo

The Golden Peak Expansion was busy last Tuesday through Friday as U16 athletes gathered at Vail for the SYNC U16 Rocky/Central Qualifiers. Over the four days of Alpine racing, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail (SSCV) athletes carved their way to victory and snatched 12 podiums and 47 top-10 finishes. Coming out of this series, SSCV has 12 women and 15 men who are qualified for the Rocky/Central U16 Junior Championships — accounting for more than half of the boys and girls slots — more than any other program.

The SYNC U16 Rocky/Central Qualifiers race consisted of two days of giant slalom racing and two days of slalom racing. Skiers who race particularly well in the SYNC qualifier events throughout the season may qualify for the Rocky/Central U16 Junior Championships in Steamboat Springs. From there, athletes can qualify for the U16 National Championships at Sugarloaf in Maine. Those who do not qualify for the Steamboat Springs competition attend the Rocky Mountain Division U16 Championships in Crested Butte.

In Tuesday’s girls slalom race, SSCV showed they don’t mess around on their home mountain, sweeping the podium and dominating the top 10. In the first slalom, Viktoria Zaytseva snagged first, Addison Dulaney grabbed second, and Nicole Begue rounded out the podium in third. Isabella Gonzalez was fifth, Sage Sappenfield took sixth, Madison Milligan took eighth and Samara Hitt landed in ninth. In slalom two, Zaytseva again grabbed first, with Dulaney taking fifth, Gonzalez sixth, Maizy Douglas seventh and Sappenfield tenth.

The SSCV boys kicked off their competition confidently as well, taking half of the top-10 spots in Wednesday’s giant slalom. Stewie Bruce grabbed first and Tyler Hopkins took third as two-thirds of the podium belonged to SSCV. Henry Andrie was fourth, Miko Lewis landed in seventh, Oliver Helland got ninth and Nicolas Quintero rounded out the top 10.

Wednesday’s giant slalom belonged to the SSCV girls as well. Josephine Trueblood won, Zaytseva took fourth, Dulaney snagged seventh, Anika Jobson grabbed eighth, Begue came in ninth and Douglas was 10th.

Thursday’s giant slalom race further solidified SSCV’s impressive presence on the mountain as the U16 boys again grabbed over half of the top 10 on their second day of giant slalom. Bruce led the way in second, Andrie placed fourth, Hopkins fifth, Lewis sixth, Alex Krupka jumped to eighth and Helland took ninth. As for the girls, Zaytseva claimed her third victory, Douglas snagged fifth, Dulaney grabbed sixth, Gonzalez took ninth, and Crowley landed in tenth.

The final day of the competition concluded with an impressive performance for SSCV in the boys slalom. In the first slalom, Bruce snagged another podium spot, securing second place, with Krupka grabbing third. Lewis took fourth and Hopkins placed fifth, Erik Strickler took seventh and Andrie placed eighth. In slalom two, Bruce held onto his second place spot. Lewis kept fourth, Hopkins took sixth, Quintero skied into seventh, Calvin Schaffler moved up into eighth and Helland snagged ninth.

“It was great to see our U16 women put out such great runs during the competition this week,” said Adam Chadborne, SSCV Alpine Girls Head U16 Coach and Alpine U16 Women’s Performance Coach.

“Golden Peak was in outstanding condition for these kids to compete, which wouldn’t be possible without the help of Vail Mountain, the race crew, our volunteers and coaches.”

“This group (SSCV boys) has been working very hard over the better half of a year. They’ve shown so much growth,” said Ian Dunlop, SSCV Alpine Men’s U16 Head Coach.

“This past week was really a great reflection of their effort. I am very proud of the way everyone on the team skied; I believe everyone showed their best skiing, which is all we can really ask for at this stage of their development.”

“They have a couple of great opportunities ahead, whether in Steamboat or Crested Butte, and we can’t wait to see what’s next for them,” concluded Dunlop.

SSCV athletes qualifying for Rocky/Central U16 Junior Championships in Steamboat Springs, CO Girls Viktoria Zaytseva Nicole Begue Addison Dulaney Maizy Douglas Isabella Gonzalez Sage Sappenfield Samara Hitt Audrey Crowley Anika Jobson Ashley Anderson Madison Milligan Solveig Moritz Boys Stewart Bruce Tyler Hopkins Alex Krupka Henry Andrie Miko Lewis Oliver Helland Nicolas Quintero Calvin Schaffler Hunter Peterson Andrew Gunther Oliver Kullberger Erik Strickler Ricky Shay Spenser Gustafson Andrew Clubine

For a full list of results, visit vola.UssaLiveTiming.com .