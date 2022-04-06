SSCV claims titles at NorAM Beaver Valley and Stoneham Competitions

SSCV snowboard athlete Kade Martin took second overall for the NorAM men's halfpipe at the NorAM Cup Stoneham Competition.

SSCV/Courtesy photo

National level snowboard athletes traveled to Canada for NorAm Cups in Beaver Valley and Stoneham March 18-24. SSCV current and former athletes took seven podiums and 31 top-15 placements over the two respective competitions. SSCV’s Kade Martin took second place in the men’s NorAm halfpipe overall while SSCV’s Olivia Lisle earned third place for women, both major achievements.

The NorAM Cup is the elite competition circuit one step below the World Cup, offering FIS-level snowboard athletes the ability to compete against other athletes across North America. The Beaver Valley NorAM consisted of slopestyle on March 18-19 and big air on March 20. The Stoneham NorAm event consisted of slopestyle on March 22, halfpipe on March 23 and big air on March 24.

The Beaver Valley competition was a great success for SSCV athletes. The men were led by Brooklyn DePrist’s seventh-place finish on the first day of slopestyle, with Oliver Martin in ninth, Kade Martin in 16th and former SSCV athlete Jack Coyne in 20th.

DePriest jumped to second on the second day of slopestyle, with Coyne moving up to fifth place. Hayden Tyler took 10th, Luke Leal 17th and Oliver Martin 18th.

Big Air results were equally as impressive, with Coyne snagging second place, and DePrist grabbing sixth with Oliver Martin right behind in seventh. Tyler, Kade Martin and Leal finished 12th, 13th and 14th, respectively. As for the girls, Lisle took ninth for the first day of slopestyle and Viviana Oram grabbed 13th. Notable finishes on the second day of slopestyle were Oram in 11th and Lisle’s 12th. Lisle placed fourth in the big air competition with Oram in sixth.

The Stoneham competition was another great chance for SSCV athletes to showcase their high-level skills as snowboarders, as Lisle won the women’s halfpipe. She also finished fifth in slopestyle and eighth in big air, where Oram landed in sixth.

The men nearly swept the halfpipe podium, with Kade Martin on the top step and Ollie Martin grabbing bronze. Ollie Martin also took third place in slopestyle and DePriest was fourth in the big air to lead the men.

“As our snowboard team showed up to the last two NorAms of the season, I could tell we were all tired and ready to be home,” said Chris Laske, SSCV Snowboard and Freeski Program Director.

“After a very intense season of comps and travel my main goal was to keep energy levels high, and work towards a strong finish for the season. Our team did just that! I couldn’t have been more proud of the work these kids put in to get results and have such an amazing finish to our year.”

Laske continued, saying, “Chasing points is a very important aspect to our competition pipeline. I can now confidently say we will have more pre-qualified Rev Tour athletes than any other team in the US next year. That’s huge!”