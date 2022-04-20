SSCV commemorates Campbell at the Campbell Cup on Golden Peak

Tributes to Campbell Sullivan at the finish area at Golden Peak during the second year of the Campbell Cup in memory of SSCV athlete and VSSA alumna Campbell Sullivan.

SSCV/Courtesy photo

Athletes gathered at Golden Peak April 2-3 to commemorate Campbell Sullivan at the Campbell Cup. SSCV skied fast and hard in Campbell’s honor, grabbing 25 podiums and 65 top-10 placements across two days of competition.

The Campbell Cup is a two day giant slalom race that remembers and commemorates Ski & Snowboard Club Vail Alpine athlete and Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy alumna Campbell Sullivan.

Campbell was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer named CIC-DUX4 sarcoma in 2017. Campbell inspired adults and youngsters alike by her strength, kindness and selflessness, alongside a passion for her sport, as she gracefully but mightily confronted her cancer diagnosis head-on for nearly four years. During this time, she founded the SkiFast Foundation whose mission is to assist and support pediatric sarcoma cancer patients.

Family, SSCV staff, friends and even those who did not know Campbell came out to celebrate Campbell’s life at the Campbell Cup. Many donned yellow tutus and yellow face stickers in her memory, and there was even a showing of Campbell’s favorite animal, a cow, among the attire seen this past weekend to honor Campbell.

Campbell’s mom, Gibby Sullivan, stated, “I was incredibly touched by so many that came out to honor Campbell, whether racing or cheering on her memory along the course and at the finish. It meant so much to me and the rest of our family.”

“Being able to continue to raise awareness of the mission of Campbell’s SkiFast Foundation at the event is something that I think would have meant so much to her as a way to support future generations of children who find themselves fighting this relentless childhood cancer,” Sullivan continued.

Campbell Cup Results – Girls Campbell Cup Girl’s GS 1- U14 Girl’s Podiums – April 2, 2022 1 – Lara Huml – SSCV 2 – Katie McDonald – SSCV 3 – Bella Fisher – SSP 4 – Mari Renick – SSCV 7 – Palmer Ulvestad – SSCV 9 – Anabelle Zurbay – SSCV 10 – Lauren Hopkins – SSCV Campbell Cup Girl’s GS 1- U16 Girl’s Podiums – April 2, 2022 1 – Sophia Gardner – LSC 2 – Hazel Fernley – SSP 3 – Camille Nutter – LSC 6- Jamie Hodgkinson – SSCV 8 – Abby Hoskins – SSCV 9 – Madison Milligan – SSCV Campbell Cup Girl’s GS 1- Girl’s Overall – April 2, 2022 1 – Lara Huml – SSCV 2 – Anastasia Stocker – SSCV 3 – Katie McDonald – SSCV 7 – Mari Renick – SSCV Campbell Cup Girl’s GS 2- U14 Girl’s Podiums – April 3, 2022 1 – Devon Phillips – AVSC 2 – Lara Huml – SSCV 3- Katie McDonald – SSCV 5 – Mari Renick – SSCV 10 – Palmer Ulvestad – SSCV Campbell Cup Girl’s GS 2- U16 Girl’s Podiums – April 3, 2022 1 – Addison Dulaney – SSCV 2 – Sophia Gardner – LSC 3 – Hazel Fernley – SSP 6 – Samara Hitt – SSCV 8 – Madison Milligan – SSCV 9 – Abby Hoskins – SSCV 10 – Jamie Hodgkinson – SSCV Campbell Cup Girl’s GS 2- Girl’s Overall Podiums – April 3, 2022 1 – Devon Phillips – AVSC 2 – Lara Huml – SSCV 3 – Addison Dulaney – SSCV 4 – Katie McDonald – SSCV 7 – Mari Renick – SSCV