SSCV dominates U14 Rocky Central Junior Championships on Golden Peak

The top ten overall boys gather on the podium at the Rocky Central U14 Junior Championships at Golden Peak.

SSCV/Courtesy photo

This past week, the top qualifying young Alpine skiers in the US Ski & Snowboard Rocky Central Region competed at the U14 Rocky Central Junior Championships hosted by Ski & Snowboard Club Vail (SSCV) on Golden Peak. At this highly competitive division-wide event, SSCV athletes went for the win and governed the gates, grabbing 23 podiums and 49 top-10 placements over four days of competition. They capturing 19 out of 30 podiums in the traditional super-G, giant slalom and slalom events

SSCV had four overall podium placements and 11 top-10 overalls in the event, with its U14 males sweeping the overall podium. William Erikson was the U14 boys overall champion, Jackson Leever was second overall, and Weston Roach rounded out the top three. As for the girls, Lara Huml took the second overall spot in the U14 girls competition. SSCV also proudly put forward 37 athletes who were selected for this event, more than any other club in the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Rocky Mountain Division.

The top ten overall girls gather on the podiums at the Rocky Central U14 Junior Championships at Golden Peak.

SSCV/Courtesy photo