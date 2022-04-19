SSCV freeriders compete at IFSA Junior North American Championships in Big Sky

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail freeride athletes Kate Pitkin and Caroline Ungar hiking to the venue at IFSA Junior North American Championships held in Big Sky, Montana this past week.

SSCV/Courtesy photo

Big Sky, Montana was the sight of the International Freeskiers and Snowboarders Association (IFSA) Junior North American Championships this month. SSCV’s seven qualifying athletes made their mark at this prestigious event, placing three in the top 10.

The IFSA Junior North American Championships is an invite event for top skiers and snowboarders in the 12-14-year-old and 15-18-year-old categories. A freeski athlete can qualify for this event by being in the top point standings at the end of the regular season. If the athlete does well in this event, they can be invited to the Junior World Championships next season. Athletes in the 12-14 age category competed on April 7 and the 15-18 age category went on April 8.

“To have seven qualified athletes from SSCV is a great accomplishment,” said Matt Luczkow, SSCV Head Freeride Coach.

“They all had to work hard to achieve consistently high results throughout the season. We then got to enjoy going to Big Sky, Montana to ski the renowned Obsidian venue in the final event of the season.”