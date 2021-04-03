SSCV honors Campbell Sullivan at Campbell Cup

SCV's Hunter Salani charges down the giant slalom course on Golden Peak last Friday at the Campbell Cup, taking the day by storm with two gold medal finishes in both the morning and afternoon races. (Special to the Daily)



Ski & Snowboard Club Vail athletes shined in Thursday’s and Friday’s Campbell Cup at Golden Peak this week.

Formerly called the “GS Spectacular”, the regional competition was renamed in honor of SSCV’s beloved Campbell Sullivan, who passed away this February after nearly a four-year battle with CIC-DUX4 sarcoma.

With her memory in mind, SSCV skiers grabbed four event wins, eight out of 12 podiums, and 17 top ten spots overall.

It was a diverse field and a fierce competition with select U14s traversing the course alongside U16s and FIS racers for the fastest times in two giant slalom races.

On their home course, SSCV women came out on top with speed out of the gate. In the first race of the day, Campbell’s teammate, Cleo Braun finished with an overall gold medal while Frankie Marston scored silver for the U16s and Solveig Moritz went home with a bronze for the U14s.

In the second race SSCV came out on top with Braun, Josephine Trueblood, and Marston sweeping the overall podium in first, second, and third, respectively, and Marston taking first among the U16s.

Marston was joined on the U16 podium by teammate Ashley Anderson who landed in fifth overall and second for their age group. Among the U14s, Moritz finished in the top 20 and sped into third for her age division.

Under blue skies, the men flew down the giant slalom course the next day. At the end of the first race, SSCV U16s Hunter Salani and Stewart Bruce emerged in first and second overall and secured gold and silver for their age group.

Stepping up to the U14 podium after finishing in the top 20 overall were SSCV’s Oliver Kullberger in first and William Erickson in third. Salani continued to dominate in the second race of the day, grabbing first while SSCV’s Tyler Hopkins guarded the overall and the U16 podium in third. Kullberger also continued to do well in his age group, coming in third after two runs.

The Campbell Cup capped off a fantastic season of ski racing hosted by Ski & Snowboard Club Vail at Golden Peak. For a complete list of results go to https://livetiming.usskiandsnowboard.org/