SSCV impresses at U16 Rocky Central Junior Regional Championships

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail's Enzo Napoli charging down the slalom course at the U16 Rocky Central Championships in Steamboat Springs.

SSCV/Courtesy photo

Last week, high-level young Alpine skiers across the region competed at the U16 Rocky Central Junior Regional Championships held in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. SSCV athletes had a very strong presence, grabbing nine podiums and 35 top-10 placements in the invite-only event. Five athletes landed in the top 10 overall standings as well.

SSCV brought 30 athletes to the event, more than any other club in the US Ski & Snowboard Rocky Mountain Division.

Even with the U16 region’s depth, SSCV exited the event having secured nine of the 15 national qualifying spots for boys, more than any other club in the region, and six of the 15 spots (as well as an alternate). Those skiers will compete at U.S. Ski & Snowboard U16 Nationals from April 2 – April 6 in Sugarloaf, Maine.

The U16 Rocky Central Junior Regional Championships, for athletes born in 2006-2007, consisted of downhill, super-G, slalom and giant slalom March 8-11. There was also an Alpine combined event which combined the March 8 super-G results with night race slalom results.

Utilizing the best two out of three results from this event in super-G, giant slalom and slalom, athletes were ranked utilizing World Cup points to select 15 men and 15 women from the region to represent at U16 Nationals. Three of each gender from the YOB 2006 ranking, five of each gender from the YOB 2007 ranking and seven of each gender from the YOB 2006 and 2007 overall ranking. U16 athletes who did not qualify for this event had the opportunity to compete in the Rocky Mountain Division 16 competition in Crested Butte.

“The SSCV athletes are strong and the teams are deep. Men and women together qualified 30 athletes from a quota of just 50 total spots for the entire Rocky Mountain Division to U16 Rocky Central Junior Regional Championships,” said Adam Chadbourne, SSCV Alpine Women’s Head U16 Coach and Alpine U16 Women’s Performance Coach.

“We are proud of what these athletes have accomplished so far this season. It was exciting to support them through the competitions in Steamboat Springs this past week,” Chadbourne said.

He continued, “Of the 30 athletes we qualified to the Rocky Central champs, 16 of them will go on to compete at the National U16 Alpine Championships in Sugarloaf, Maine April 2-6. And we are super excited to see what our athletes can bring to race day on the national stage.”

Ian Dunlop, SSCV Head U16 Coach for the boys, added, “The U16 Rocky Central Champs in Steamboat was a great test for our athletes. The boys have put in a tremendous amount of work and truly showcased that effort for the chance to race at U16 Nationals.“

Podium placements and top-10 SSCV finishes U16 Rocky Central Junior Regional Championships boys downhill – March 8 1 – Niko Leunig – SUM 2 – Jevin Palmquist – SUM 3 – Adrian Beauregard – SSP 6 – Nicolas Quintero – SSCV 7 – Miko Lewis – SSCV 8 – Oliver Helland – SSCV 9 – Banks Biffle – SSCV U16 Rocky Central Junior Regional Championships girls downhill – March 8 1 – Mollie McTigue – SSP 2 – Noelle Roth – SSP 3 – Abby Olson – SSP U16 Rocky Central Junior Regional Championships boys super-G – March 9 1 – Adrian Beauregard – SSP 2 – Stewie Bruce – SSCV 3 – Henry Andrie – SSCV – 5 – Miko Lewis – SSCV 7 – Oliver Helland – SSCV 10- Tyler Hopkins – SSCV U16 Rocky Central Junior Regional Championships girls super-G – March 9 1 – Stella Buchheister – SUM 2 – Nicole Begue – SSCV 3 – Solveig Moritz – SSCV U16 Rocky Central Junior Regional Championships boys Alpine combined – March 9 1- Adrian Beauregard – SSP 2 – Jevin Palmquist – SUM 3 – Miko Lewis – SSCV 7 – Oliver Helland – SSCV 9 – Tyler Hopkins – SSCV 10 – Alex Krupka – SSCV U16 Rocky Central Junior Regional Championships girls Alpine combined – March 9 1 – Stella Buchheister – SUM 2 – Abby Olson – SSP 3 – Mollie McTigue – SSP 4 – Nicole Begue – SSCV 5 – Viktoria Zaytzeva – SSCV U16 Rocky Central Junior Regional Championships boys slalom- March 10 1 – Jevin Palmquist – SUM 2 – Miko Lewis – SSCV 3 – Kyan Hopke – BKM 7 – Oliver Helland – SSCV 8 – Tyler Hopkins – SSCV U16 Rocky Central Junior Regional Championships girls slalom- March 10 1 – Stella Buchheister – SUM 2 – Abby Olson – SSP 3 – Noelle Roth – SSP 4 – Viktoria Zaytseva – SSCV 8 – Nicole Begue – SSCV 9 – Maizy Douglas – SSCV U16 Rocky Central Junior Regional Championships boys giant slalom- March 11 1 – Adrian Beauregard – SSP 2 – Alex Krupka – SSCV 3 – Henry Andrie – SSCV 4 – Oliver Helland – SSCV 7 – Hunter Peterson – SSCV 8 – Stewart Bruce – SSCV 9 – Tyler Hopkins – SSCV U16 Rocky Central Junior Regional Championships girls giant slalom- March 11 1 – Abby Olson – SSP 2 – Stella Buchheister – SUM 3- Viktoria Zaytseva – SSCV 4 – Nicole Begue – SSCV 5 – Sage Sappenfield – SSCV 7 – Maizy Douglas – SSCV 8 – Anika Jobson – SSCV 10 – Addison Dulaney – SSCV

U16 Rocky Central Junior Regional Championships overall standings (podium and SSCV athletes in top 10) Girls 1 – Stella Buchheister – SUM 2 – Abby Olson – SSP 3 – Nicole Begue – SSCV 5 – Viktoria Zaytseva – SSCV Boys 1 – Adrian Beaufregard – SSP 2 – Jevin Palmquist – SUM 3 – Miko Lewis – SSCV 4 – Oliver Helland – SSCV 10 – Henry Andrie – SSCV