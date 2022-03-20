SSCV makes headway on the hill at U10 Alpine Rocky Mountain Division Championships in Telluride
Youngest athletes in club nab 12 podiums over two days of competition
On March 12-13, young Alpine athletes traveled to Telluride for the U10 Alpine Rocky Mountain Division Championships. SSCV’s youngest group of age-class athletes grabbed 12 podiums and 26 top-10’s over the two days of competition.
The U10 Alpine Rocky Mountain Division Championships competition is a non-qualifying competition that provides a chance for U10 athletes (birth year 2012-2015) to compete and show their skills at a division level. The competition consisted of two single run boys and girls giant slalom races on March 12th, and two single run boys and girls slalom races on March 13th.
“U10 Champs at Telluride was a huge success! The athletes raced against the entire Rocky Division,” said Alex Shorter, Alpine Children’s Program Director.
“They managed their nerves and stepped up and got the job done. We saw athletes ski their personal best, have breakthroughs and experience endless learning experiences.”
He continued, saying, “There were multiple SSCV athletes on every podium, at times sweeping the top three places and taking half of the top 10 places. So proud of the U10 team of athletes, coaches and parents. The best is yet to come!”
Girls Giant Slalom 1 – March 12, 2022
1 – Cecelia Sumner – SSCV
2 – Valentina Broggi – SSP
3 – Mia Martin – WPK
3 – Sofia Carlson – AVSC
5 – Hailey Anderson – SSCV
6 – Diana Zaytseva – SSCV
10 – Zoe Wannamaker – SSCV
Boys Giant Slalom 1 – March 12, 2022
1 – Drake Masters – SUM
2 – Liam Cournoyer – SSCV
3 – Jake Down – AVSC
5 – Dylan Kawamura – SSCV
Girls Giant Slalom 2 – March 12, 2022
1 – Cecelia Sumner – SSCV
2 – Diana Zaytseva – SSCV
3 – Hailey Anderson – SSCV
Boys Giant Slalom 2 – March 12, 2022
1 – Patrick Hurley – AVSC
2 – Liam Cournoyer – SSCV
3 – Rhys Schmidt – SUM
8 – Dylan Kawamura – SSCV
10 – Ryder Mackenzie – SSCV
Girls Slalom 1 – March 13, 2022
1 – Cecelia Sumner – SSCV
2 – Diana Zaytseva – SSCV
3 – Valentina Broggi – SSP
4 – Hailey Anderson – SSCV
6 – Zoe Wannamaker – SSCV
7 – Mei-Dan Neve – SSCV
Boys Slalom 1 – March 13, 2022
1 – Skai Knapp – SSP
2 – Rhys Schmidt – SUM
3 – Patrick Hurley – AVSC
6 – Liam Cournoyer – SSCV
7 – Dylan Kawamura – SSCV
9 – Tyler Dolsen – SSCV
Girls Slalom 2 – March 13, 2022
1 – Hailey Anderson – SSCV
2 – Diana Zaytseva – SSCV
3 – Valentina Broggi – SSP
5 – Zoe Wannamaker – SSCV
6 – Neve Mei-Dan – SSCV
Boys Slalom 2 – March 13, 2022
1 – Skai Knapp – SSP
2 – Patrick Hurley – AVSC
3 – Rhys Schmidt – SUM
6 – Dylan Kawamura – SSCV
8 – Tyler Dolsen – SSCV