SSCV makes headway on the hill at U10 Alpine Rocky Mountain Division Championships in Telluride

SSCV U10 athletes and their coaches gathered at the U10 Alpine Rocky Mountain Division Championships March 12-13 in Telluride.

SSCV/Courtesy photo

On March 12-13, young Alpine athletes traveled to Telluride for the U10 Alpine Rocky Mountain Division Championships. SSCV’s youngest group of age-class athletes grabbed 12 podiums and 26 top-10’s over the two days of competition.

The U10 Alpine Rocky Mountain Division Championships competition is a non-qualifying competition that provides a chance for U10 athletes (birth year 2012-2015) to compete and show their skills at a division level. The competition consisted of two single run boys and girls giant slalom races on March 12th, and two single run boys and girls slalom races on March 13th.

“U10 Champs at Telluride was a huge success! The athletes raced against the entire Rocky Division,” said Alex Shorter, Alpine Children’s Program Director.

“They managed their nerves and stepped up and got the job done. We saw athletes ski their personal best, have breakthroughs and experience endless learning experiences.”

He continued, saying, “There were multiple SSCV athletes on every podium, at times sweeping the top three places and taking half of the top 10 places. So proud of the U10 team of athletes, coaches and parents. The best is yet to come!”