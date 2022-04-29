SSCV makes its mark at USASA Freeski Nationals
Club sends 21 athletes to Copper Mountain for championships
Ski & Snowboard Club Vail sent 21 qualifying athletes to Copper Mountain for the United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association (USASA) Freeski National Championships. The club’s current and former athletes made their mark, taking two podiums and seven top-10 placements.
The USASA National Championships is a chance for qualified (ages 5-years and older) snowboard and freeski athletes to showcase their skills on a national stage. In order to qualify for this competition, athletes compete in their age class at local USASA series events. Winners and consistent podium placers often look to move into the open division, which has no age class. Typically, open division athletes are already competing at the next level up at NorAms and Rev Tours. The USASA Freeski National Championships consisted of boys and girls ski cross and slopestyle on April 10-13, and rail jams on April 9-12.
“It was an amazing performance from all of our athletes this year at USASA Nationals,” said Willis Englehart, SSCV Head Park & Pipe Freeski Coach.
“We had a fantastic time being back at nationals and enjoying this contest with everyone from across the nation. It was a great contest and all of us coaches couldn’t be more proud of every single athlete.”
“The freeski program showed up at nationals! The growth and progression this team has achieved this year is truly amazing,” said Chris Laske, SSCV Freeski and Snowboard Program Director.
“I’ve witnessed so much hard work put in by these kids day after day under the incredible coaching by Willis and his team. I couldn’t be more proud of their accomplishments.”
SSCV freeski athletes who qualified for one or more events at the USASA Freeski National Championships, and their qualification class:
Open Class Men and Women:
Dylan Boyes
Lucas Blanch
Cayden Snyder
Trey Martin
Jackson Veeneman
Walker Woodring
Marley Leavitt
Annika Sundquist
Junior:
Noah Gionfriddo
Youth:
Gavin Goike
Erik Jearbyn
Roxy Surridge
Kenna Keenan
Breaker:
Collin Harris
Logan Parham
Mac Harrington
Liam Brogden
Adrian Deux
Menehuenne 11-12 boys:
Will Hasselman
Tristin Deux
Fletcher Taylor
Below are SSCV top 20 results amongst the multiple days of competition, classes and categories:
Group 2 Slopestyle – Freeski Youth (15-16) girls
4 – Kenna Keenan – SSCV
Group 1 FIS Slopestyle – Freeski Junior (17-18) boys
3 – Noah Gionfriddo – SSCV
Group 1 FIS Slopestyle – Freeski Open Class girls
4 – Marley Leavitt – SSCV
6 – Annika Sundquist – SSCV
Group 1 FIS Slopestyle – Freeski Open Class boys
5 – Cayden Snyder – SSCV
Group 3 Slopestyle – Freeski Menehune (11-12) boys
1 – Walker Woodring – SSCV
10 – Fletcher Taylor – SSCV
Group 4 Slopestyle – Freeski Breaker (13-14) boys
2 – Logan Parham – SSCV
19 – Liam Brogden – SSCV
Group 4 Slopestyle – Freeski Youth (15-16) boys
4 – Gavin Goike – SSCV
Group 1 FIS Halfpipe – Freeski Open Class girls
1 – Marley Leavitt – SSCV
2 – Elaina Krusiewski – SSCV
3 – Annika Sundquist – SSCV
Group 2 Halfpipe – Freeski Youth (15-16) girls
1 – Kenna Keenan – SSCV