SSCV makes its mark at USASA Freeski Nationals

SSCV athletes dawning their medals at the USASA Freeski National Championships at Copper Mountain.

SSCV/Courtesy photo

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail sent 21 qualifying athletes to Copper Mountain for the United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association (USASA) Freeski National Championships. The club’s current and former athletes made their mark, taking two podiums and seven top-10 placements.

The USASA National Championships is a chance for qualified (ages 5-years and older) snowboard and freeski athletes to showcase their skills on a national stage. In order to qualify for this competition, athletes compete in their age class at local USASA series events. Winners and consistent podium placers often look to move into the open division, which has no age class. Typically, open division athletes are already competing at the next level up at NorAms and Rev Tours. The USASA Freeski National Championships consisted of boys and girls ski cross and slopestyle on April 10-13, and rail jams on April 9-12.

“It was an amazing performance from all of our athletes this year at USASA Nationals,” said Willis Englehart, SSCV Head Park & Pipe Freeski Coach.

“We had a fantastic time being back at nationals and enjoying this contest with everyone from across the nation. It was a great contest and all of us coaches couldn’t be more proud of every single athlete.”

“The freeski program showed up at nationals! The growth and progression this team has achieved this year is truly amazing,” said Chris Laske, SSCV Freeski and Snowboard Program Director.

“I’ve witnessed so much hard work put in by these kids day after day under the incredible coaching by Willis and his team. I couldn’t be more proud of their accomplishments.”

USASA Freeski National Championship qualifiers SSCV freeski athletes who qualified for one or more events at the USASA Freeski National Championships, and their qualification class: Open Class Men and Women: Dylan Boyes Lucas Blanch Cayden Snyder Trey Martin Jackson Veeneman Walker Woodring Marley Leavitt Annika Sundquist Junior: Noah Gionfriddo Youth: Gavin Goike Erik Jearbyn Roxy Surridge Kenna Keenan Breaker: Collin Harris Logan Parham Mac Harrington Liam Brogden Adrian Deux Menehuenne 11-12 boys: Will Hasselman Tristin Deux Fletcher Taylor