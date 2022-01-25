SSCV moves mountains at Rocky Mountain Freestyle COMP events in Vail

Ava Keenan of Ski & Snowboard Club Vail on her way to victory at this past weekend's Rocky Mountain Freestyle COMP Series mogul competition on Vail Mountain.

SSCV/Courtesy photo

This past weekend, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail (SSCV) hosted Rocky Mountain Freestyle (RMF) COMP series mogul and dual mogul events on Vail Mountain. In a large, competitive field, SSCV mogul athletes shined and took six podiums and 12 top-10 placements.

This level of RMF competition is fully sanctioned by US Ski & Snowboard with competitions in mogul and dual mogul, and is the most highly competitive series out of the three offered by RMF.

SSCV athletes dominated the first day of the RMF COMP mogul event. Ava Keenan took first and Mahlia Torres snagged eighth overall. The performance stand out as Keenan and Torres are F13’s in a COMP series competition filled with much older competitors. SSCV boys took five of the top 10 spots overall with Oliver Smith in first, Chase Barros in second, Jameson Kust in fourth, Ryan Stockton in seventh, and Riley Hughes in eighth.

Day two was all about dual moguls and SSCV athletes held their ground. Oliver Smith took first place overall, with Jameson Kust landing in second, Riley Hughes snagging sixth, and Chase Barros grabbing eighth for the boys. As for the girls, Ava Keenan had another impressive performance taking second place overall in the duals moguls as a young athlete in this division.

“It’s really great to see SSCV athletes out there competing on their home turf and putting together great competition runs and to see the depth of the team, including such a strong showing from our F13 competitors,” said John Dowling, SSCV Mogul Program Director.

“They’ve all been working so hard throughout the year with strength and conditioning, trampoline, water ramp, and on-snow sessions. It’s evident by everyone’s performances that all of their hard work has paid off.”

For a full list of results, go to RockyMountainFreestyle.com.