SSCV Pushes to the top of the podiums at YSL Championships in Winter Park

SSCV athletes show off their hardware from the YSL Championships in Winter Park.

SSCV/Courtesy photo

From March 19-20, young Alpine athletes geared up and headed to Winter Park for the YSL Championships. SSCV won the overall team award as well as the boys and girls overall team awards. They took 17 podiums, including overall awards, and 49 top-15 placements over two days of competition.

“These accolades, while meaningful on their own, are especially significant as SSCV’s Age Class Prep team is smaller compared to the other YSL programs in the RMD division,” said Anje Worrell, SSCV Alpine Part-Time Programs Head Coach.

“These overall awards at the YSL Championships displayed the depth of SSCV’s program and strength of their young skiers, creating a great foundation for these athletes to grow and improve from.”

The YSL Championships are a chance for U8-U14 Alpine athletes to end their season with a fun-filled competitive event. Girls competed in a one-run giant slalom, a one-run slalom, and a SkillsQuest on the first day, with the boys racing the same format the next. Athletes were judged solely on balance, with their previous averages and scores on other skills factoring into their overall season awards.

“While our focus right now at the end of the year may seem more about the ski racing, it has not been our only focus this season in the Age Class Prep program,” said Worrell.

“We strive for each athlete to have their own individual success in our program, and a big part of this is for our athletes to become well-rounded, all-around good skiers, not just ski racers…we try to do it all. Also, I believe a huge part of our athletes’ success this season was our focus on having fun.”

She continued, saying, “While emphasizing an all mountain skier mentality, we also challenged them and put them into many skilled and gated environments for them to improve their fundamental base, and of course, we introduced the kids to the elements of ski racing. Throughout the season, I can honestly say that every athlete in our program improved, and the results from this last weekend showed this.”

Worrell hopes her athletes will continue in the sport, using a strong skill set to help them “whether they become a ski racer, life-long skier, or wherever the path may lead them,” she said.

“I am so incredibly proud of our athletes and so are all of our coaches…it is such a great group of kids!”

SSCV athletes and coaches gather at the YSL Championships in Winter Park.

SSCV/Courtesy photo

YSL Overall Awards U10 Championship – Team Overall Awards 1 – Ski & Snowboard Club Vail 2 – Winter Park Ski Team 3 – Eldora Mountain Ski and Snowboard Club U10 Girls Team Overall Awards 1 – Ski & Snowboard Club Vail 2 – Loveland Ski Club 3 -Winter Park Ski Team U10 Boys Team Overall 1- Ski & Snowboard Club Vail 2 -Winter Park Ski Team 3 – Eldora Mountain Ski and Snowboard Club

YSL Girls Results Below are the top 15 SSCV placements for each race and age class, along with top three overall team awards: U8 Girls Giant Slalom – March 19, 2022 4 – Margot Weber – SSCV U10 Girls Giant Slalom – March 19, 2022 1 – Ruby Bullivant – SSCV 3 – Beatrice Waugh – SSCV 6 – Sloane Bodziak – SSCV 13 -Abigail Haytmanek – SSCV 15 – Oakley Milhoan – SSCV U12 Girls Giant Slalom – March 19, 2022 3- Gabi Loizides – SSCV 5 – Sophie Nimmo – SSCV 12 – Lindsay Elliot – SSCV U8 Girls Slalom race – March 19, 2022 2 – Margot Weber – SSCV U10 Girls Slalom race – March 19, 2022 1 – Ruby Bullivant – SSCV 2 – Beatrice Waugh – SSCV 4 – Sloane Bodziak – SSCV 6 – Abigail Haytmanek – SSCV 10- Oakley Milhoan – SSCV U12 Girls Slalom – March 19, 2022 7 – Gabriela Loizides- SSCV 11 – Dylan Krauser – SSCV 13 – Josephine Robinson – SSCV 14 – Sophie Nimmo – SSCV 15 – Lindsay Elliot- SSCV