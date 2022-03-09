SSCV rises to the top at the U18 Alpine National Championships on Golden Peak

SSCV’s Hunter Salani took the overall title at the U.S. U18 Alpine National Championship last week.

SSCV/Courtesy photo

The top young Alpine skiers in the nation competed last week at the U18 Alpine National Championships hosted by Ski & Snowboard Club Vail (SSCV) on Golden Peak. SSCV athletes claimed 15 top-5 podiums and 22 top-10 finishes in individual events. In the overall results, the club claimed a pair of titles led by Hunter Salani as the U18 overall boy’s champion and Kjersti Moritz as the U18 overall girl’s champion. Kaitlin Keane also finished in second place. SSCV’s strong showing pushed the Rocky Central region into first in the Region’s Cup, with the West region following in second place and the East taking third.

The U18 National Championships are a unique opportunity for high-level U18 Alpine athletes (birth year 2004-2005) to compete in four different disciplines on a national stage. This competition, held for the first time in five years, consisted of a downhill on March 3rd (preceded by training runs the two days prior), super-G on March 4th, girls giant slalom on March 5th, boys giant slalom on March 6th, and boys and girls slalom on March 7th. The downhill event was the first race held from the top of the Golden Peak expansion to the base of the mountain, showing the world-class venue in all its glory.

“We were super excited for the U18 Championships. It was the first time we got to race downhill on the Gold Peak expansion and use the entire trail, which is pretty historic for our club,” said Ian Lochhead, SSCV Alpine FIS Men’s Head Coach.

“SSCV racers were well prepared; it was a fun week of competing with the best U18 racers across the country. The venue was in amazing shape, and the races were top not notch and something we can all be very proud of.”

SSCV Alpine Program Director Brad Wall added, “The competition was a huge success. It was an honor to host this event and see U18 alpine athletes from across the nation competing on Golden Peak.”

“This event could not have taken place without the hours of manpower from Vail Resorts, Race City, the Beaver Creek race crew and SSCV coaches in preparing and maintaining a world class venue. These athletes could not have asked for a better venue,” Wall stated.

SSCV’s Kjersti Moritz stands atop the U18 girl’s podium with teammate Kaitlin Keane taking second overall.

SSCV/Courtesy photo

“It was an outstanding effort by all the ladies this past week. Their hard work throughout the year has paid off,” said Andrew Keating, SSCV Alpine Head FIS Women’s Coach.

“A huge thank you to SSCV staff, race crew and Chris Ogilvie for ensuring this event was top notch.”

Listed below are the top five podiums, top 10 SSCV placements, overall champions and their points accumulated, and the regionals cup outcome:

U18 Alpine National Championships Regions Cup 1 – Rocky Central – 246 PTS 2 – West – 137 PTS 3 – East – 59 PTS Overall U18 Champions – Male 1 – Hunter Salani – SSCV – 272 PTS 2 – Finnigan Donley – SVSEF – 192 PTS 3 – Jeremy Nolting – SSP – 152 PTS 4 – Dominic Shackleton – BMA – 151 PTS 5 – Roman Elvidge – SSP – 145 PTS Overall U18 Champions – Female 1 – Kjersti Moritz – SSCV – 240 PTS 2 – Kaitlin Keane – SSCV – 230 PTS 3 – Tatum Grosdidier – SSP – 180 PTS 4 – Allison Mollin – TPT – 160 PTS 5 – Annaliese Frolich – CMAC – 131 PTS