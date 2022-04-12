SSCV shines at USASA Snowboard National Championships

SSCV's Kade Martin shredding his way to his victory in the Group 1 FIS Halfpipe within the Open Class Men's category at USASA Snowboard Nationals at Copper Mountain.

SSCV/Courtesy photo

SSCV current and former athletes took three podiums and 29 top-20 placements at the United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association (USASA) Snowboard National Championships April 3-7 at Copper Mountain. The USASA Freeski National Championships take place April 10-14.

The USASA National Championships is a chance for qualified (age five and older are eligible to qualify) snowboard and freeski athletes to showcase their skills on a national stage. In order to qualify for this competition, athletes competed within their age class in a local USASA series. Typically, once an older athlete continues to podium or win their age class, they will look to move into the “Open Division,“ which has no age class distinction.

Open Division athletes are usually already competing at the next level up — North American Cups and Rev Tours.

The USASA Snowboard National Championships consisted of snowboardcross, parallel giant slalom, parallel slalom, halfpipe and slopestyle on April 3-7 and Rail Jams on April 3-6.

“These kids work hard all season competing at our USASA Rocky Mountain series in hopes to do well enough to get an invite to USASA Nationals,” said Chris Laske, SSCV Freeski and Snowboard Program Director.

“Each series across the United States sends their best kids out for nationals, giving everyone a chance to compete against the best around in their age class. Not only do the kids have a ton of fun this week, but they get the ultimate competition experience that creates memories that will last a lifetime.”

SSCV USASA National Championships qualifiers Open Class Luke Leak Evan Wrobel Oliver Martin Hayden Tyler Kade Martin Brooklyn DePriest Gus Teixeira Viviana Oram Huck (Richard) Palmiter Olivia Lisle Junior Men Clay Copenhaver Youth Samuel Schaatt Breaker Haley Plumley Kaleb Gibbs Severin Richaud Oliver Jones Stefano Melgarejo Owen Bryles Renner Fitzhugh Gus Wakat Rogan Issacs Men Zhara Kadi-Kegode Ryder Ramker Gavin Soelter Brenner Polatty Beckett DePrist Grom Annika Isaacs Boomer Damiano Griffin Applegate Owen O’Neill Jonny Feins Ryan Polaty Tate Tulp Ruggie Davis Tulp Oscar Wood Sebastin Uribe Cole Moore Ziva Levy Bode Owens Max Gloekler