 SSCV shines at USASA Snowboard National Championships | VailDaily.com
SSCV shines at USASA Snowboard National Championships

Current and former SSCV athletes take three podiums and 29 top-20 placements

Special to the Daily
SSCV's Kade Martin shredding his way to his victory in the Group 1 FIS Halfpipe within the Open Class Men's category at USASA Snowboard Nationals at Copper Mountain.
SSCV/Courtesy photo

SSCV current and former athletes took three podiums and 29 top-20 placements at the United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association (USASA) Snowboard National Championships April 3-7 at Copper Mountain. The USASA Freeski National Championships take place April 10-14.

The USASA National Championships is a chance for qualified (age five and older are eligible to qualify) snowboard and freeski athletes to showcase their skills on a national stage. In order to qualify for this competition, athletes competed within their age class in a local USASA series. Typically, once an older athlete continues to podium or win their age class, they will look to move into the “Open Division,“ which has no age class distinction.

Open Division athletes are usually already competing at the next level up — North American Cups and Rev Tours.

The USASA Snowboard National Championships consisted of snowboardcross, parallel giant slalom, parallel slalom, halfpipe and slopestyle on April 3-7 and Rail Jams on April 3-6.

“These kids work hard all season competing at our USASA Rocky Mountain series in hopes to do well enough to get an invite to USASA Nationals,” said Chris Laske, SSCV Freeski and Snowboard Program Director.

“Each series across the United States sends their best kids out for nationals, giving everyone a chance to compete against the best around in their age class. Not only do the kids have a ton of fun this week, but they get the ultimate competition experience that creates memories that will last a lifetime.”

SSCV USASA National Championships qualifiers

Open Class

Luke Leak

Evan Wrobel

Oliver Martin

Hayden Tyler

Kade Martin

Brooklyn DePriest

Gus Teixeira

Viviana Oram

Huck (Richard) Palmiter

Olivia Lisle

Junior Men

Clay Copenhaver

Youth

Samuel Schaatt

Breaker

Haley Plumley

Kaleb Gibbs

Severin Richaud

Oliver Jones

Stefano Melgarejo

Owen Bryles

Renner Fitzhugh

Gus Wakat

Rogan Issacs

Men

Zhara Kadi-Kegode

Ryder Ramker

Gavin Soelter

Brenner Polatty

Beckett DePrist

Grom

Annika Isaacs

Boomer Damiano

Griffin Applegate

Owen O’Neill

Jonny Feins

Ryan Polaty

Tate Tulp

Ruggie

Davis Tulp

Oscar Wood

Sebastin Uribe

Cole Moore

Ziva Levy

Bode Owens

Max Gloekler

SSCV top-20 finishes (competition, classes, category)

Group 2 Halfpipe – Snowboard Breaker (13-14) Girls – April 4, 2022

12 – Hailey Plumley – SSCV

Group 3 Halfpipe – Snowboard Grommet (9-10) Girls – April 3, 2022

20 – Annika Issacs – SSCV

Group 5 Halfpipe – Snowboard Breaker (13-14) Boys – April 5, 2022

9 – Owen Bryles – SSCV

Group 5 Halfpipe – Snowboard Youth (15-16) Men – April 5, 2022

3 – Sam Schatt – SSCV

Group 1 FIS Halfpipe – Snowboard Open Class Men – April 5, 2022

1 – Kade Martin – SSCV

6 – Luke Leal – SSCV

7 – Ollie Martin – SSCV

Group 4 Halfpipe -Snowboard Menehene (11-12) Boys- April 7, 2022

4 – Beckett Cash Depriest – SSCV

15 – Brenner Pierce Polatty – SSCV

Group 5 Slopestyle – Snowboard Breaker (13-14) Boys – April 3, 2022

10 – Rogan Isaacs – SSCV

Group 5 Slopestyle – Snowboard Youth (15-16) Men – April 3, 2022

19 – Sam Schatt – SSCV

Group 3 Slopestyle – Snowboard Grommet (9-10) Boys – April 4, 2022

12 – Tate Tulp – SSCV

Group 3 Slopestyle – Snowboard Grommet (9-10) Girls – April 4, 2022

10 – Annika Issacs – SSCV

Group 4 Slopestyle – Snowboard Menehene (11-12) Boys- April 6, 2022

5 – Brenner Pierce Polatty – SSCV

16 – Beckett Cash DePriest – SSCV

Group 4 Slopestyle – Snowboard Menehene (11-12) Girls- April 6, 2022

17 – Zahra-Kadi Kegode – SSCV

Group 2 Slopestyle – Snowboard Breaker (13-14) Girls – April 5, 2022

15 – Haley Plumley – SSCV

Group 1 FIS Slopestyle – Snowboard Open Class Men – April 7, 2022

2 – Brooklyn DePriest – SSCV

6 – Ollie Martin – SSCV

11- Kade Martin – SSCV

15 – Evan Wrobel – SSCV

Group 1 FIS Slopestyle – Snowboard Open Class Women – April 7, 2022

4 – Olivia Lisle – SSCV 14 – Viviana Oram – SSCV

Group 1 FIS Boardercross – Snowboard Open Class Men – April 3, 2022

7 – Logan Hill – SSCV (SSCV former athlete)

Group 4 Boardercross – Snowboard Menehene (11-12) Boys- April 6, 2022

6 – Beckett DePriest – SSCV

Group 4 Boardercross – Snowboard Menehene (11-12) Girls- April 6, 2022

17 – Zhara-Kadi Kegode – SSCV

Group 3 Boardercross – Snowboard Ruggie (7-8) Girls – April , 2022

7 – Ziva Levy – SSCV

Snowboard 23 & Over + Open Class M & W Rail Jam – Snowboard Open Class Men – April 7, 2022

4 – Brooklyn DePriest – SSCV

Snowboard 7-10 B & G + Para + Kekoa Rail Jam- April 3, 2022:

13 – Rylan Cole Polatty – SSCV

Snowboard 11-14 B & G Rail Jam – Snowboard 11-14 Boys – April 4, 2022

17 – Gus Wakat – SSCV

17 – Brenner Pierce Polatty – SSCV

 

