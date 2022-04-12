SSCV shines at USASA Snowboard National Championships
Current and former SSCV athletes take three podiums and 29 top-20 placements
SSCV current and former athletes took three podiums and 29 top-20 placements at the United States of America Snowboard and Freeski Association (USASA) Snowboard National Championships April 3-7 at Copper Mountain. The USASA Freeski National Championships take place April 10-14.
The USASA National Championships is a chance for qualified (age five and older are eligible to qualify) snowboard and freeski athletes to showcase their skills on a national stage. In order to qualify for this competition, athletes competed within their age class in a local USASA series. Typically, once an older athlete continues to podium or win their age class, they will look to move into the “Open Division,“ which has no age class distinction.
Open Division athletes are usually already competing at the next level up — North American Cups and Rev Tours.
The USASA Snowboard National Championships consisted of snowboardcross, parallel giant slalom, parallel slalom, halfpipe and slopestyle on April 3-7 and Rail Jams on April 3-6.
“These kids work hard all season competing at our USASA Rocky Mountain series in hopes to do well enough to get an invite to USASA Nationals,” said Chris Laske, SSCV Freeski and Snowboard Program Director.
“Each series across the United States sends their best kids out for nationals, giving everyone a chance to compete against the best around in their age class. Not only do the kids have a ton of fun this week, but they get the ultimate competition experience that creates memories that will last a lifetime.”
Open Class
Luke Leak
Evan Wrobel
Oliver Martin
Hayden Tyler
Kade Martin
Brooklyn DePriest
Gus Teixeira
Viviana Oram
Huck (Richard) Palmiter
Olivia Lisle
Junior Men
Clay Copenhaver
Youth
Samuel Schaatt
Breaker
Haley Plumley
Kaleb Gibbs
Severin Richaud
Oliver Jones
Stefano Melgarejo
Owen Bryles
Renner Fitzhugh
Gus Wakat
Rogan Issacs
Men
Zhara Kadi-Kegode
Ryder Ramker
Gavin Soelter
Brenner Polatty
Beckett DePrist
Grom
Annika Isaacs
Boomer Damiano
Griffin Applegate
Owen O’Neill
Jonny Feins
Ryan Polaty
Tate Tulp
Ruggie
Davis Tulp
Oscar Wood
Sebastin Uribe
Cole Moore
Ziva Levy
Bode Owens
Max Gloekler
Group 2 Halfpipe – Snowboard Breaker (13-14) Girls – April 4, 2022
12 – Hailey Plumley – SSCV
Group 3 Halfpipe – Snowboard Grommet (9-10) Girls – April 3, 2022
20 – Annika Issacs – SSCV
Group 5 Halfpipe – Snowboard Breaker (13-14) Boys – April 5, 2022
9 – Owen Bryles – SSCV
Group 5 Halfpipe – Snowboard Youth (15-16) Men – April 5, 2022
3 – Sam Schatt – SSCV
Group 1 FIS Halfpipe – Snowboard Open Class Men – April 5, 2022
1 – Kade Martin – SSCV
6 – Luke Leal – SSCV
7 – Ollie Martin – SSCV
Group 4 Halfpipe -Snowboard Menehene (11-12) Boys- April 7, 2022
4 – Beckett Cash Depriest – SSCV
15 – Brenner Pierce Polatty – SSCV
Group 5 Slopestyle – Snowboard Breaker (13-14) Boys – April 3, 2022
10 – Rogan Isaacs – SSCV
Group 5 Slopestyle – Snowboard Youth (15-16) Men – April 3, 2022
19 – Sam Schatt – SSCV
Group 3 Slopestyle – Snowboard Grommet (9-10) Boys – April 4, 2022
12 – Tate Tulp – SSCV
Group 3 Slopestyle – Snowboard Grommet (9-10) Girls – April 4, 2022
10 – Annika Issacs – SSCV
Group 4 Slopestyle – Snowboard Menehene (11-12) Boys- April 6, 2022
5 – Brenner Pierce Polatty – SSCV
16 – Beckett Cash DePriest – SSCV
Group 4 Slopestyle – Snowboard Menehene (11-12) Girls- April 6, 2022
17 – Zahra-Kadi Kegode – SSCV
Group 2 Slopestyle – Snowboard Breaker (13-14) Girls – April 5, 2022
15 – Haley Plumley – SSCV
Group 1 FIS Slopestyle – Snowboard Open Class Men – April 7, 2022
2 – Brooklyn DePriest – SSCV
6 – Ollie Martin – SSCV
11- Kade Martin – SSCV
15 – Evan Wrobel – SSCV
Group 1 FIS Slopestyle – Snowboard Open Class Women – April 7, 2022
4 – Olivia Lisle – SSCV 14 – Viviana Oram – SSCV
Group 1 FIS Boardercross – Snowboard Open Class Men – April 3, 2022
7 – Logan Hill – SSCV (SSCV former athlete)
Group 4 Boardercross – Snowboard Menehene (11-12) Boys- April 6, 2022
6 – Beckett DePriest – SSCV
Group 4 Boardercross – Snowboard Menehene (11-12) Girls- April 6, 2022
17 – Zhara-Kadi Kegode – SSCV
Group 3 Boardercross – Snowboard Ruggie (7-8) Girls – April , 2022
7 – Ziva Levy – SSCV
Snowboard 23 & Over + Open Class M & W Rail Jam – Snowboard Open Class Men – April 7, 2022
4 – Brooklyn DePriest – SSCV
Snowboard 7-10 B & G + Para + Kekoa Rail Jam- April 3, 2022:
13 – Rylan Cole Polatty – SSCV
Snowboard 11-14 B & G Rail Jam – Snowboard 11-14 Boys – April 4, 2022
17 – Gus Wakat – SSCV
17 – Brenner Pierce Polatty – SSCV