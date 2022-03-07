SSCV shreds to success at IFSA U12 and junior regionals in Vail

SSCV's Ash Postigo-Hassin shreds into 4th place at the IFSA U12 competition on Lover's Leap in Vail.

Courtesy photo

Tucked in the back of Vail’s Blue Sky Basin, young freeski and freeride athletes sent it on Lover’s Leap this past Thursday and Friday at the International Freeski Association’s (IFSA) U12 and Junior Regional competitions hosted by Ski & Snowboard Club Vail (SSCV). SSCV athletes shredded their way to success and took nine podiums and 24 top tens over the course of the competitions.

The IFSA U12 (2013- 2010 birth year, ages 12-14) took place on March 3rd and the IFSA Junior Regionals (2009-2007 birth year, ages 8-11) occured on March 4th. Both competitions were held on Lover’s Leap and scored based on the line taken, with higher difficulty lines making higher scores. From there, the lines are judged on four categories: control, technique, fluidity, and style/energy.

“It is amazing to see the growth of this sport on the junior level,” said Matt Luczkow, Head Rookie Team Development Coach and Head Freeride Coach. “The U12 used to be a very small category, and now these events are selling out! The growth is exciting, and to see our young SSCV athletes be a part of that is even more exciting.”

For full results, go to FreeSkiers.org .