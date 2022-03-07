SSCV shreds to success at IFSA U12 and junior regionals in Vail
Tucked in the back of Vail’s Blue Sky Basin, young freeski and freeride athletes sent it on Lover’s Leap this past Thursday and Friday at the International Freeski Association’s (IFSA) U12 and Junior Regional competitions hosted by Ski & Snowboard Club Vail (SSCV). SSCV athletes shredded their way to success and took nine podiums and 24 top tens over the course of the competitions.
The IFSA U12 (2013- 2010 birth year, ages 12-14) took place on March 3rd and the IFSA Junior Regionals (2009-2007 birth year, ages 8-11) occured on March 4th. Both competitions were held on Lover’s Leap and scored based on the line taken, with higher difficulty lines making higher scores. From there, the lines are judged on four categories: control, technique, fluidity, and style/energy.
“It is amazing to see the growth of this sport on the junior level,” said Matt Luczkow, Head Rookie Team Development Coach and Head Freeride Coach. “The U12 used to be a very small category, and now these events are selling out! The growth is exciting, and to see our young SSCV athletes be a part of that is even more exciting.”
For full results, go to FreeSkiers.org.
Ski Female U12
1 – Finley Nolan – Crested Butte Mountain Sports Team
2 – Emma Litwiller – Team Summit Colorado
3 – Elizabeth Drummond – Team Breckenridge Sports Club
4 – Sadie Zakreski – Eldora Mountain Freeride Team
5 – Chole Lawler – SSCV
6 – Katherine Kirby – SSCV
7 – Poppy Saunders – SSCV
8 – Anna Bacon – SSCV
9 – Britton Campbell – SSCV
10 – Emily Bacon – SSCV
Snowboard Female U12
1 – Ziva Levy – SSCV
2 – Nylah Martland – Winter Park Snowboard Team
Ski Male U12
1 – Bodie Hilleke – Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club
2 – Levi Flach – SSCV
3 – Jaxon Haser – Team Summit Colorado
4 – Ash Postigo-Hassin – SSCV
5 – Elliott Drumwright – Team Breckenridge Sports Club
6 – Brayden Head – SSCV
Snowboard Male U12
1 – Oscar Martland – Winter Park Snowboard Team
2 – Ryder Ramker – SSCV
3 – Ford Powell – SSCV
4 – Owen Sovay – Eldora Mountain Freeride Team
Ski Female 12-14
1 – Ingrid Gerdes – Independent
2 – Juliana Pittz – Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club
3 – Hannah Webb – Team Summit Colorado
4 – Sydney Thompson – SSCV
5 – Vanessa Conty – SSCV
8 – Maddie Pitkin – SSCV
Snowboard Male 12-14
1 – Gus Wakat – SSCV
2 – Stefano Rodriguez Melgarejo – SSCV
3 – Kaleb Gibbs – SSCV
4 – Oscar Wood – SSCV
5 – Severin Richaud – SSCV
Ski Male 12-14
1 – Andrew Forstl – SSCV
2 – Fletcher Taylor – SSCV
3 – Blake Johnson – Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club
4 – Keelan Losa – Independent
5 – Curran Bunnell – Winter Park Freeride Big Mountain Team
7 – Colby Saunders – SSCV
10 – Zeke Wilard – SSCV