SSCV skis to numerous podiums at the Stifel Success NorAm Series Competition at Copper Mountain

This past week, men and women Alpine FIS athletes headed to Copper Mountain for the Stifel Success NorAM Series Competition. Ski & Snowboard Club Vail’s (SSCV) current and former athletes performed well in the stiff competition earning four overall podiums, four junior podiums, and 12 top-15 overall positions.

This Stifel Success NorAM Series Competition ran from Dec. 7-10 at Copper Mountain. The event consisted of women’s and men’s downhill on the first two days of competition, with women’s super-G on Dec. 9th and men’s super-G on Dec. 10th. The Stifel Success NorAM Series Competition recognizes juniors in their own category, with years of birth 2002-2006 qualifying in this ranking.

In the Dec. 7 downhill, former SSCV athlete Kyle Negomir placed second overall and current SSCV athlete Hunter Salani placed second in the junior category. Salani placed 14th overall in this race, which included several World Cup skiers. This competition also acted as the U.S. national championship, making Salani a national championship junior silver medalist.

In the next day of downhill competition, Negomir took third overall and Salani was 10th, also taking home the national championship junior gold medal. On Dec. 10th in the men’s super-G competition, Negomir took first overall and Salani took 16th, also placing fifth in the juniors category. Negomir won the second race of the day as well, with Salani snagging another junior podium in third (19th overall).

The SSCV women impressed in the super-G as well. In the first race of the day, Kaitlin Keane grabbed sixth in the junior category and 11th overall. Liv Moritz took eighth in the junior category and 13th overall. In the second race, Kjersti Moritz took the title of junior bronze medalist, skiing to an eighth-place overall finish, with her sister Liv Moritz taking ninth within the junior category, and 14th overall.

“After a lengthy prep period in the gym and on snow this summer and fall it was great to get racing at the Copper Nor-Ams. The amount of buy-in the athletes have shown into the programming has lead to some fantastic results, with Hunter Salani scoring great results in downhill and super-G,” said Alice Duran, SSCV Alpine men’s FIS coach.

“William Zurbay, Carson Hume, Stanley Andrie, Julian Arthur and Hunter Roach all made great strides over the weekend, and showed some courageous skiing against a deep field of talented athletes. All-in-all as a staff, we are fired up with how much the entire group has improved and how the commitment to the program is showing off!”

“The women’s NorAms at Copper were great events,” said Lisa Perricone, SSCV Alpine Women’s Head Coach. “Liv Moritz had an outstanding result finishing fifth in the slalom, second for juniors. She followed that up with two more top-15’s in the super-G races. Another highlight was Nicole Begue, who scored NorAm points in both super-G races. That is really impressive for a first year FIS athlete.”

Perricone continued, saying, “Because the Copper NorAms were so close to home, we were able to expose some of our athletes to that level of racing, so they can build off their experience.”

For full results, visit https://www.live-timing.com/