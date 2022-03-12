SSCV skis with speed at Rocky Mountain Division U16 Championships

Ski and Snowboard Club Vail athletes claimed eight podiums over three days of competition at the Rocky Mountain Division U16 Championships March 4-6.

SSCV/Courtesy photo

Over three days of competition at the Rocky Mountain Division U16 Championships in Crested Butte, SSCV athletes skied with speed, grabbing eight podiums and 14 top-10 placements. As for overall performances, Walter Lurie took third in the boys competition.

The Rocky Mountain Division U16 Championships offers a unique opportunity for U16 Alpine athletes (birth year 2006-2007) who did not qualify for the U16 Rocky Central Junior Championships to showcase their skills across three different discipline competitions. A super-G on March 4th was followed by giant slaloms on March 5th and a slalom on March 6th.

“Everyone racing during those three days was very motivated, which made for a tough competition. SSCV athletes pulled through and raced hard.” said Ian Dunlop, SSCV U16 Head Men’s Alpine Coach.

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail's Banks Biffle (left) and August Helen (right) sporting their first and second place finishes at the Rocky Mountain Division Championships in Crested Butte this past week.

SSCV/Courtesy photo

“What a fun and exciting series at Prater Cup! I’m proud of these boys and their perseverance,” said Andrew Jensen, SSCV Alpine U16 Men’s Coach.

“Every day was a battle on the hill as the guys skied through blistering snow, wind and adverse course conditions. The boys forged ahead, gaining confidence with every run. Being able to capitalize on these opportunities in the face of adversity — you can’t ask for more as a coach!”