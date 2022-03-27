SSCV smashes standings in U12 Alpine Championships

SSCV athletes and coaches gather at the U12 Championships in Powderhorn this past weekend.

SSCV/Courtesy photo

On March 19-20, U12 athletes gathered in Powderhorn for the U12 Rocky Mountain Division Alpine Championships. SSCV athletes smashed the standings with athletes on every podium, with nine top-three places and 38 top-10 finishes in slalom and giant slalom over two days of competition.

The U12 Rocky Mountain Division Alpine Championships is a competition allowing athletes in the division with birth year 2010-2011 to showcase their skills in a fun and competitive environment. The competition consisted of both girl’s and boy’s giant slaloms on March 19, with a slalom the following day. Each discipline consisted of two single-run races.

“The U12 team did an outstanding job at the U12 championships. They had 38 top-10 finishes which is almost three times as many as any other team represented in the top 10, and we were the only team to have athletes on every podium,” said Alex Shorter, SSCV Alpine Children’s Program Director.

“They prevailed as the boys team got hit with the flu, taking out seven of their 14 athletes over the competition weekend. At times 7-out-of-10 athletes on the podium were SSCV.”

Shorter continued, saying “It was incredible to watch the level of competition and depth in the entire Rocky division for U12s. The level of skiers at this age has risen significantly over past years and the athletes were just sending it.”

The Program Director was proud of athletes coaches and parents. “This team has major depth and they make each other better,” he said.

“Each athlete has improved dramatically from the start of the season and worked so hard to get where they are. As I always say, the best is yet to come.”

Giant Slalom – March 19 Below are the podium and top 10 SSCV results RMD U12 Championships Boy’s Giant Slalom 1 1 – Calen White – SSCV 2 – Bryce Monte – SUM 3 – Aidan Wick – SSCV 4 – Rylan Sinclair – SSCV 5 – Shea Cournoyer – SSCV 6 – Colin Murchison – SSCV 8 – Cooper Dolsen – SSCV 9 – Marc Drai – SSCV RMD U12 Championships Girl’s Giant Slalom 1 1 – Caleah Lutz-Sladdin – AVSC 2 – Lauren Leffel – SUM 3 – Mia Eaton – SSCV 5 – Piper Anderson – SSCV 6 – Kristina Shamshuryn – SSCV 7 – Winter Phillips – SSCV 10 – Alyxandra Sumner – SSCV RMD U12 Championships Boy’s Giant Slalom 2 1 – Torin Knapp – SSP 2 – Levi Hart – ELD 3 – Bryce Monte – SUM 4 – Segar Pomerantz – SSCV 5 – Rylan Sinclair – SSCV 6 – Aidan Wick – SSCV 8 – Rohan Naidu – SSCV 9 – Colin Murchison – SSCV RMD U12 Championships Girl’s Giant Slalom 2 1 – Anya Leunig – SUM 2 – Lauren Leffel – SUM 3 – Kristina Shamshuryn – SSCV 6 – Alyxandra Sumner – SSCV 8 – Winter Phillips – SSCV