SSCV to Host U18 Alpine National Championships on Golden Peak

The U18 Alpine National Championships start on March 1 and will include the first top of Golden Peak Expansion to bottom of Golden Peak Downhill. The U18 Championships are for the top 2004 and 2005 year of birth athletes in the country.

SSCV/Courtesy photo

With a high-caliber venue to call home, Ski & Snowboard Club Vail (SSCV) is proud to have been selected by US Ski & Snowboard to host the U18 Alpine National Championships at Golden Peak. The young athletes qualifying for this prestigious championship series represent the next generation of American World Cup and Olympic hopefuls. After a five-year hiatus, the U18 championships returns to Golden Peak and the Golden Peak Expansion in Vail on Mar. 1-7. Twenty SSCV athletes qualified from the Rocky/Central region for the event, more than any other club in the region.

The U18 National Championships is a unique opportunity for high-level U18 Alpine athletes (birth year 2004-2005) to showcase their skills in four different disciplines on a national stage. The competition consists of downhill on Mar. 3 (preceded by training runs the two days prior), super-G on Mar. 4, boys giant slalom on Mar. 5, girls giant slalom on Mar. 6 and boys and girls slalom on Mar. 7. The downhill event will be the first race held from the top of the Golden Peak Expansion to the base of the mountain, showing the world-class venue in all its glory.

“It will be an amazing opportunity for these U18 Alpine athletes from across the nation to compete head-to-head on Golden Peak,” said Brad Wall, SSCV Alpine Program Director.

“It is no small feat to prepare a venue and create a surface, first amidst lack of snow and of late with an abundance of snow, for both technical and speed events, not to mention a top-to-bottom downhill race. Many thanks go out to Vail Resorts, the race crew, cat drivers, U.S. Ski & Snowboard and the SSCV coaching staff for their relentless efforts and resources throughout the month to have things in great shape for these competitors.”

“It is also incredible to be holding the first race fully top-to-bottom starting at Golden Peak Expansion. It opens so many new doors for our ability to hold these types of competitions,” Wall said.

SSCV U18 National Championship Qualifiers Men Sebastian Kolhofer Hunter Salani Carson Hume Everett Dooley William Wasserman Nick Kirwood Julian Arthur Kai Ogawa Hunter Roach Women Kjersti Moritz Liv Moritz Zoie Palmer Kaitlin Keane Sophie Stocker Tianna Bruce Avery Schaffler Danielle Burke Molly Roberts Sydney Birtwhistle Avery Forstl

Those looking to get involved with the competition as spectators or volunteers (for those comfortable on the Golden Peak terrain) are encouraged to come to Golden Peak. For more information on volunteering, visit SkiClubVail.org/members/volunteers .