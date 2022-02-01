SSCV towers above competition at Colorado Ski Cup FIS Qualifiers

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail's Hunter Salani charging down the giant slalom course at Sunday's CO Ski Cup on Golden Peak in Vail.

SSCV/Courtesy photo

The Colorado Ski Cup was back in Vail over the weekend as Alpine athletes gathered this past weekend for the Colorado Ski Cup FIS giant slalom competitions at Golden Peak. These competitions were qualifiers for the U18 National Championships and the Senior National Championships to be held in Sugarloaf, Maine in March. Current and Former Ski & Snowboard Club Vail athletes dominated the competition, taking 15 podiums (U18 and overall combined) and 23 top-10 overall finishes over the two days of racing.

The SSCV boys had an impressive showing throughout the competition. On day one of giant slalom racing, SSCV peppered the the U18 podium with Hunter Salani grabbing first, Julian Arthur taking second and Sebastian Kohlhofer holding third. As for overall podiums, SSCV alumnus Jacob Dilling grabbed second place. On the second day of the competition, Salani and Kohlhofer held their ground on the U18 podium with Salani keeping his first place placement and Kohlhofer moving up to second place. Dilling grabbed second overall, and SSCV alumnus Max Bervy rounded out the podium in third.

The girls had an equally impressive showing. On the first day, Kjerst Moritz, Liv Moritz and Phoebe Heaydon went first, second and third respectively in the U18 race. SSCV athlete Kjerst Moritz also grabbed first in the overall, and Samantha Trudeau took second.

“I am very proud of the runs our athletes put forward today. They really left everything out on the course,” said Andrew Keating, SSCV Head FIS womens coach. “This competition is the qualifier for the U18 National Championships and the Senior National Championships, and it is very exciting to have such a great showing of SSCV athletes at this race.”

Podium and SSCV placements in the top 10 Overall boys GS (Jan. 29) 1 – Filip Forejtek – Czech Republic 2 – Jacob Dilling – SSCV Alumnus 3 – Tristan Lane – USA 5 – Daniel Gillis- SSCV 7 – Jack Reich – SSCV Alumnus 8 – Max Bervy- SSCV Alumnus 9 – Hunter Salani- SSCV 10 – Matthew Macaluso – SSCV Alumnus

Podium and SSCV placements in the top 10 Overall girls GS (Jan. 29) 1 – Kjersti Moritz – SSCV 2 – Samantha Trudeau – SSCV 3 -Elena Exenberger – Austria 4 – Ainsley Proffit- SSCV Alumna 5 – Carissa Cassidy – SSCV 6 – Liv Moritz – SSCV 7 – Josephine Trueblood – SSCV 8 – Kaitlyn Harsch- SSCV Alumna

Podium and SSCV placements in the top 10 Overall boys GS (Jan. 30) 1 – Tobias Kogler – Austria 2 – Jacob Dilling – SSCV Alumnus 3 – Max Bervy – SSCV Alumnus 8 – Jack Reich – SSCV Alumnus 9 – Nicholas Unkovskoy – SSCV Alumnus 10 – Hunter Salani – SSCV