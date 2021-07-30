SSCV Vail Junior Cycling excels in local races

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail Junior Cycling Team athlete Alex Current cruises to a third-place finish in the Men's Sport division at the Berry Creek Bash on July 21.

Special to the Daily

As a precursor to the Vail Bike Swap on Aug. 7 which benefits Ski & Snowboard Club Vail’s Cycling Team (also known as Vail Junior Cycling), the team achieved 26 podiums and 45 top-10 finishes across the recent Hammer in the Hay, Lost Lake Loop and Berry Creek Bash races. These races are part of the 2021 Vail Recreation District Town Mountain Bike Race Series.

“I am very proud of our athletes, and excited to see such prominent placings throughout this summer town racing series,” said Dan Weiland, the director of the club’s Nordic and cycling programs, in a release. “We are eager to continue this excitement and support of our Vail Junior Cycling team at the Vail Bike Swap coming up on August 7 at Battle Mountain High School.”

Partnering with Kind Bike and Ski to present the second annual Vail Bike Swap (delayed a year due to COVID restrictions), SSCV is excited to provide an avenue for buyers and sellers of bikes and gear to come together to support each other’s passion for cycling while also supporting Ski & Snowboard Club Vail’s Junior Cycling Team.

Community members can buy or sell used bike gear at the Vail Bike Swap on Aug. 7, 2021 at Battle Mountain High School from 11 a.m. to 4 pm. Sellers can drop off their bikes and gear from 5-7 pm on Aug. 6 or from 8-10 a.m. on Aug. 7, with 20% of their sales proceeds supporting SSCV’s Vail Junior Cycling Program. Pick up of unsold items takes place from 4-5:30 p.m. on Aug. 7. Vendors can also participate in this event.

After a summer off due to COVID-19, the Vail Bike Swap returns to Battle Mountain High School on Aug. 7. The event helps support the local ski club and its cycling team.

Special to the Daily

“We are thrilled to be a part of this event, and give back to our local cycling community, including these young riders, with this swap,” said Chris Anderson, the owner of Edwards-based Kind Bikes and Skis. “This event is a great opportunity to bring the biking community in the Vail Valley together, and is particularly important given the surge in excitement for cycling coupled with the shortage of new bikes given the impact of COVID on the supply chain.”

“It is great synergy to have Kind Bikes and Skis step forward with their knowledgeable staff to support our Vail Junior Cycling Team athletes through the Vail Bike Swap,” Weiland said. “Chris has always been a huge proponent of the local cycling community and we are very grateful that he has chosen to support the Vail Cycling Team through his shop.”

Other sponsors of the swap included Alpine Bank, Alpine Collision, Coleman Custom Homes, Forstl Realty.

For a complete list of results of the local summer series, go to VailRec.com/sports-activities/vail-race/mountain-bike-racing .

For more information on the Vail Bike Swap, visit VailBikeSwap.com .