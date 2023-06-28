Growing Stash Lacrosse Club returns to Vail Lacrosse Shootout for second straight year

Stash Lacrosse Club players (orange) play defense during Tuesday's game against Stars Light Blue during the Vail Lacrosse Shootout in Edwards.

Vail Lacrosse Shootout/Courtesy photo

The Stash Lacrosse Club, a girls-only middle and high school program spearheaded by Battle Mountain assistant coach Katie Clinnin during the pandemic, is competing in the Vail Lacrosse Shootout U19 tournament for the second straight year this week. The orange-clad roster of mostly Huskies — but also a few Devils and boarding school students who spend summers in the valley — is growing.

“This year, we’ve had full teams for several tournaments, so we definitely have more interest,” said coach Genna Randall, who was on the sidelines for Tuesday’s round-robin opener against Stars Light Blue, a 16-2 loss. Clinnin was stuck out East during the team’s first day of play but plans to be present the remainder of the week. Already this June, Stash teams competed at the Rocky Mountain Jamboree, the 3D Denver Shootout and the Vail Lacrosse Tournament before the Vail Lacrosse Shootout.

Despite the one-sided score against Stars Light Blue, a team comprised of athletes from Virginia, Washington D.C. and Maryland, Randall gleaned several positives.

“They had some progress towards the end,” she said of her girls most of whom are rising freshmen. There were a few sophomores and one or two juniors also playing under the hot sun and gusty conditions at Freedom Park in Edwards.

“They had a really nice passing play in the last few minutes. That’s kind of that next level,” Randall continued.

“Once you can start to do that easily and it’s less forced, that’s kind of what takes you to a higher pace of play and (ability to) kind of set that tempo.”

Exposure to the faster, more physical style of play common to east-coast and front range programs is one reason the Stash coaches feel participating in the Vail Lacrosse Shootout is so valuable.

“A lot of these girls haven’t played against these out-of-state teams and it’s very physical,” said Randall, who played for two clubs herself while at Ralston Valley High School and was recruited by multiple colleges before ultimately deciding to pursue competitive snowboarding for two years. For girls used to a more laid back style of play, perception of simple things like the nature of being open or dominating draws require recalibration.

“We don’t see as much of that in the valley. It’s a learning curve for some of these girls that don’t travel to Denver or don’t travel nationally for this. And that’s a big part of it.”

In Tuesday’s game, Palmer Ulvestad, who scored 13 goals in her freshman campaign at Battle Mountain last spring, notched both Stash scores.

“She has good energy all around,” Randall said. “She’s feisty.”

According to the club’s website, over 50 girls played with Stash, which practices three nights a week, d uring the summer of 2022. Randall hopes to diversify the demographics to include more of her own high school players.

“My goal in the next couple years is to kind of get soccer or rugby players and others who live down in Gypsum involved more to balance those numbers out,” she said.

Rising sophomores Gracie Nestlerode and Isabel Thomas, as well as rising senior Sienna Rinn — key cogs to the Devils 6-10 2023 team — were competing at the Vail Lacrosse Shootout as well, albeit for the Houston Heat. The select squad, which pulls athletes from Texas and Colorado and travels with a showcase team defeated West Slope 8-6 Tuesday.

“It’s cool to see everyone here doing their own thing,” Randall said. “And the sport growing at the rate that it is.”