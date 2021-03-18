State champs: Davis lifts Huskies to title in OT





Hunter Davis, you beautiful son-of-a-you-know what.

Like Matteau, Matteau, Matteau, just scream it, Huskies, fans, Davis. Davis, DAVIS.

Battle Mountain’s Hunter Davis scored 2:13 into overtime as the Huskies got their revenge against Crested Butte, beating the Titans, 5-4, for the 4A state title.

Just say it a few times to get used to it. The program has waited 20 years to say it: The Battle Mountain Huskies are the 4A state champions at long last.

And, yes, Battle Mountain finally won in overtime in the state-title after devastating extra-time losses in 2002 and 2008. This feels a lot better, no?

This story will be updated.