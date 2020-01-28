Steamboat holds off Devils, 61-59

ESPN was in the house on Tuesday night.

OK, it was four guys, all claiming to be Dick Vitale — Eagle Valley’s Trace Hobbs, Lisandro Aguilar, Brian Garcia and Josh Boeke — sitting at a table with a homemade ESPN banner and wearing headphones connected to nothing in front of the Devils’ student section.

Upon further review, perhaps The Worldwide Leader in Sports should have been on hand because the Devils nearly pulled the upset, falling to the Sailors, 61-59, Tuesday night.

Eagle Valley went for the 3 at the buzzer, but missed as the Devils fell to 4-8 overall and 1-5 in the Slope.

Eagle Valley was on the wrong end of a 9-0 foul count — by and large, deserved — at one point during the second half and that kept Steamboat in the game. The Sailors (9-8, 5-1) were 14-for-18 from the line during the fourth quarter.

“It was big,” Steamboat coach Mike VanDahl said. “Our guys really stepped up. I’m real proud of them. It was a team win and I’m happy for our guys.”

Dawson Lundquist led the Sailors with 20.

“I think we went the whole first half with six fouls,” Devils coach Justin Brandt said. “(There were the) same referees and same players in the second half. It’s hard to say without watching the tape, but we have to be more disciplined.”

If you’re comparing scores in anticipation of next week’s rivalry game — Battle Mountain at Eagle Valley — Steamboat Springs was not at full strength as compared to its appearance last week in Edwards, but a team plays with what it has.

Despite the procession of the Sailors to the charity stripe, the Devils had their chance. Bryan Martinez hit a 3 with 2:58 left in the game to close to 54-53. With 28 seconds remaining, Carlos Sanchez drilled a 3 and got a foul for a 4-point play. The Sailors led just 60-59 but held on.

Campbell leads Sailors to win

It isn’t the prettiest of work on the basketball court, but it often yields beautiful results.

Steamboat Springs sophomore Samantha Campbell pounded the offensive boards, leading to eight straight points during the fourth quarter helping her team to a 50-41 win at Eagle Valley on Tuesday night.

Campbell tied the game at 32 with two free throws and then had three straight putbacks, staking the Sailors to a 38-32 lead, one they wouldn’t relinquish.

“She did a great job,” Sailors coach George Ibarra said. “She really helped us with the rebounding. She really fought it out today.”

Campbell ended up leading the Sailors (5-11, 3-3) with 15 points, while Sieairra Rivera had the same total for Eagle Valley (2-9, 1-5).

Eagle Valley hosts Grand Junction Central on Saturday, while Steamboat’s teams return home for Summit County on Friday.

“I think our league, with the exception of Glenwood, which is an excellent team, really well-coached — everyone can win and lose on any night,” Ibarra said. “So I think we can make a push. Our approach is one game at a time.”