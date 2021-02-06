Strong showing by Ski & Snowboard Club Vail skiers at Golden Peak slalom races

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail's Caroline Jones takes on the slalom course at Golden Peak during the Colorado Ski Cup last week, going home with a win and a second-place podium spot. (Mark Studness, Special to the Daily)



Last week, Golden Peak on Vail Mountain was home to Colorado’s Ski Cup FIS slalom races, where Ski & Snowboard Club Vail alpine athletes and alumni took home six podiums and a total of 17 Top 10 spots. Races were for athletes born in 1994 through 2004 and included two slalom racer per gender over two days of competition.

“It’s always great to have another opportunity for our athletes to compete,” said SSCV’s FIS head women’s coach Andrew Keating. “They’ve been training hard and they’re doing well out there.”

SSCV women kicked off the series with an impressive display on Wednesday, scoring eight out of the Top 10 times of the morning. Leading the pack in first was Stephanie Currie followed by SSCV’s Caroline Jones in second; Maddie Dekko in third; and Samantha Trudeau in fourth. Reece Bell, Cleo Braun, Emma Hall and Tegan Wold also rounded out the Top 10 in sixth, seventh, eighth and 10th with SSCV alum Kaitlyn Harsch claiming ninth between her former teammates. In the afternoon, SSCV women rallied to claim the top spot on the podium. When the snow settled after two runs, Jones slid into first and Bell into second. Dekko, Wold, Trudeau, Hall and teammate Kendahl Roufa landed in fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth, bringing SSCV’s tally to seven out of ten of the fastest times for the final race of the day.

On the next day of competition, SSCV’s Henry Heaydon had a solid day on the hill, grabbing third place in the morning and second in the afternoon.

“A number of our alumni whose NCAA collegiate racing seasons were canceled or delayed due to COVID-19 returned to SSCV this season as ‘athlete coaches’, training and creating pace for fellow FIS athletes as well as coaching and mentoring younger athletes,” said SSCV Executive Director and Alpine Program Director Kirk Dwyer. “It was great to see so many of our female collegiate athletes achieve podiums and Top 10 finishes this week alongside our other post-graduate athletes.”

For a full list of results from this week’s Colorado Ski Cup races, visit http://www.fis-ski.com/.