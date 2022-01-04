Summit County’s Hedberg named US Ski Team coach for 2022 Junior World Ski Championships

Summit Nordic Ski Club Director Olof Hedberg is pictured.

Susan Bobb/Courtesy photo

Summit Nordic Ski Club head coach Olof Hedberg has been selected as the U20 U.S. Ski Team coach for the 2022 Junior World Ski Championships, which will take place from Feb. 22-27 in Lygna, Norway.

Hedberg has spent the past seven years at the helm of the Summit Nordic Ski Club, making the sport more popular in the area and producing talented skiers, many of whom are competing this week at the SuperTour 3 U.S. National Championships in Soldier Hollow, Utah.

Hedberg was named among 11 U.S. coaches and technicians who will travel to Norway midway through February in order to set up shop to mentor and coach the 2022 Nordic U.S. junior team.

Hedberg will be joining U.S. Ski and Snowboard staff members Bryan Fish, who is the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Nordic program director, and Greta Anderson, who is the cross-country skiing development coach. Fish will serve in the co-lead position, while Anderson will coach the U23 world team in Norway.

Skiers named to the U.S. team will compete against other junior team talent from across the globe as many skiers get their first taste of international competition.

Hedberg hopes a couple of his own Summit Nordic Ski Club athletes will make the 2022 U.S. Junior Team.

Leadville native Nina Schamberger is one Summit ski club athlete who will look to make the junior team and already is seeing a good amount of success as a young Nordic skier.

As a 15-year-old last year, Schamberger was the top American at the Raoul Willie Memorial cross-country ski races in Aspen, placing third.

Hedberg will spend about two weeks in Norway as the U.S. Ski Team U20 coach, at which time Summit Nordic Ski Club athletes in Summit County will be coached by the rest of the ski club staff.

Hedberg said he will return to Summit in early March in time for the Nordic Junior Nationals in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he hopes to have Summit athletes competing.

“I’m excited to coach the next generation of U.S. ski stars and help the best juniors in the United States race internationally,” Hedberg wrote in an email. “And of course, I believe we can have big success on the international stage.”